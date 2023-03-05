On one of my aimless wanderings a few years back, I found myself driving through Taylor, Texas. I looked up from my driving to see a tall flagpole, flags flying at half-staff.

The day was warm and the sky blue. A brisk breeze whipped Old Glory, and its Texas sidekick, into a myriad of shapes. The sunlight bounced off the fabric, highlighting its rhythmic movement. I had to pull over and gaze in wonder, contemplating the depth of patriotic emotion that overcame my being. The flag looked so sad, hanging halfway down its pole. Half-staff meant another rampage. Half-staff has become too common, too accepted and strangely foreign in its meaning. I silently questioned, “Why does this happen in our country? How many must die before people value people over their guns?”

I silently prayed that one day we would grow past this insanity.