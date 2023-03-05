On one of my aimless wanderings a few years back, I found myself driving through Taylor, Texas. I looked up from my driving to see a tall flagpole, flags flying at half-staff.
The day was warm and the sky blue. A brisk breeze whipped Old Glory, and its Texas sidekick, into a myriad of shapes. The sunlight bounced off the fabric, highlighting its rhythmic movement. I had to pull over and gaze in wonder, contemplating the depth of patriotic emotion that overcame my being. The flag looked so sad, hanging halfway down its pole. Half-staff meant another rampage. Half-staff has become too common, too accepted and strangely foreign in its meaning. I silently questioned, “Why does this happen in our country? How many must die before people value people over their guns?”
I silently prayed that one day we would grow past this insanity.
Fast forward two years, I have moved to New Mexico, but the killings continue nationwide. The excuses from Washington are endless. At last count, we have suffered through 71 mass killings so far this year. When, when, when will it end? That is more than one a day.
The American people have begged Congress to fix the horrible problem of gun violence and stop the killings, to stop the proliferation of guns and this Wild West mentality. We, the people, have had enough. We, the people, demand change. Don’t tell us that nothing can be done.
• Ban assault-style weapons meant only for war.
• Sue gun manufacturers that promote child-size assault weapons!
• Pass laws that encourage safe gun ownership.
• Provide classes to teach gun owners, gun safety.
• When people exhibit mental behavior issues, provided ways for loved ones to help them before they hurt themselves and others. There are signs and clues in every case.
• Ban open carry. I grew up in an unarmed society. Back then, people only hunted animals for food. We learned gun safety Let’s return to that time.