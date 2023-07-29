When will it stop? It’s up to us.

We are now told by the U.S. Forest Service that its action caused the Cerro Pelado Fire, with yet another escaped prescribed burn.

How much burning of our local forests and damage to our communities are we going to tolerate? Are we going to just accept the Forest Service’s assurances that workers are learning from their mistakes and can safely proceed with more widespread and aggressive thinning and burning treatments? Agency officials tell us last year’s wildfires, caused by their treatments, are proof that our forests need even more of the same treatments. Also, they tell us climate change primarily caused the wildfires, and the fires would have happened whether they ignited them or not. No, they wouldn’t have.

Sarah Hyden is the co-founder of The Forest Advocate, theforestadvocate.org.

