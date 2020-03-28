Teachers and administrators are under enormous pressure to continue educating and supporting students. This is particularly true now that Santa Fe schools are closed until the start of the fall semester.
Children have been sent home, but in Santa Fe, almost all have been provided a Chromebook — a laptop that gives children the opportunity to learn lessons, communicate with teachers and staff, and to stay connected.
Teachers worry that this contact won’t be as rich or productive as in-person teaching. The admirable increases made in basic skills over the last three years could evaporate as students are unable to continue with in-classroom education.
Perhaps there’s a way to take advantage of this major disruption and introduce a new way to teach and support children while at home. The goal of any at-home teaching program should be to reinforce lessons learned while giving students the opportunity to advance even though they aren’t in a shared classroom.
More than 7 million students currently are taught using a system called “flip the classroom.” Founded by Salman Khan in 2008, the nonprofit (and noncharging) academy “provides a free, world-class education to anyone, anywhere.” Based in Silicon Valley, the Khan Academy now teaches in a number of countries, including the U.S., India and Mexico.
Khan’s insight was that children learn at different rates. In a classroom of 20 children, some may be ahead of the class (and bored), while others are stuck on concepts that the rest of the class already has learned.
Rather than concentrate on the whole class, Khan’s method breaks down the class into those ahead (new assignments), those understanding and those who need help.
So, “flip the classroom” means that the teacher has students look at a lecture at home. The next day, the teacher gives a small quiz, which establishes the level of each student’s understanding. He/she then brings together children in small groups or individually to cover items that need reinforcement. “Flip” means that the lecture is viewed at home, while the “homework” is done in the classroom.
Unfortunately, the Khan Academy does not cover all key areas. It has a particular lack of coverage in basic reading skills. I believe that the academy’s methods could work particularly well in this area, and it is a shame these courses are not offered.
Conversely, the Khan Academy is particularly strong in math, science and many other elementary and high school subjects.
Teachers and administrators will argue that Khan Academy does not replace teachers’ important classroom functions. I agree. But it can assist the teachers in two important ways:
- In the short term, Khan Academy’s teaching modules will give structure to the children learning at home. By focusing on each individual’s progress, it points teachers to those students who need particular help. This can be accomplished online through chats and video tools.
- In the longer term, teachers can incorporate Khan Academy tools to “flip” their classrooms. Teachers using the tools find that it frees them up to spend more time with individual students and small groups where they can make the greatest contribution.
We’re all suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic. Teachers are especially worried about their students. We can take this time of worry and disruption to bring in tools to help us through these times.
We in Santa Fe can using this disruption to change student performance for the better. We can make teaching more rewarding. And we can give students and teachers a way to cope with the COVID-19 crisis in a novel and rewarding way.
