This year, this bizarre year of 2020, is one of crisis. Now quarantined and distanced and fearing a further viral surge, we’ve watched cities burn in racial reckoning, we’ve felt the pinch of a contracting economy, we’re mesmerized by uncertain and contested national political leadership — all against a backdrop of fire and flood, by this roil and spike in our environment.
We all have our stories of meeting this moment. Sheltered at home, we watch our children learn by an unsteady distance and worry how this pause in their learning and socializing will both affect them and our future; we know, too, that poverty and opportunity gaps are widening all around us; and because we fret that no “normal” awaits our eventual return, we increasingly fear the world rapidly taking shape around us because we can’t understand it yet, or our own place within it.
And so, in this time of confusing isolation, we rely more than ever upon our journalists. With our own eyes and ears unable to occupy the public square, we depend upon journalists to deliver us the information we require to weather and ultimately address this time of challenge and change.
How journalism itself responds to crisis is absolutely key. How major news outlets decide what to cover, how to weigh opinion, fact and bluster — more than at any point in my lifetime, the work of journalists has become definitional. In such a breathless news cycle, there can only be the first draft of history that journalists create; we do not have the time and space to absorb and think and arrive at careful data- and evidence-drawn conclusions. We can only try to keep a dizzying pace.
We’ve seen some tremendous missteps from the media. In downplaying the virus, in emphasizing the primacy of individual over collective rights, conservative media outlets this summer directly stoked a viral surge among its viewership. In meeting its core mandate of objectivity, of observing and summarizing the facts, we’ve seen the media’s efforts fall into the partisan abyss, where objective criticisms can be quickly branded and widely believed as “fake” or a partisan “hit job.”
How then can journalism actually cover crisis? How do newsrooms decide the stories to pursue and the angle by which they’re covered? How much, for instance, does a journalist’s ethnicity matter in covering issues of race? How can journalists condense complex coronavirus science into essential, action-oriented guidance for the public?
In planning our third annual Journalism under Fire conference, with this year’s inevitable theme of Covering Crisis, I’ve had the tremendous fortune of speaking with journalists around the world. And I’ve had so many memorable conversations. Ivan Kolpakov, the editor-in-chief of www.meduza.io, a Latvia-based outlet considered the home of the Russian free press, must constantly question how to cover the popular uprising in Belarus. Should reporting side with the democratic opposition there — or maintain a more neutral tone that considers the perspective of its despised authoritarian leader?
We’ll feature him in conversation with the New York Times‘ Ben Smith, the founder of BuzzFeed News — and the man responsible for the 2017 release of the Steele Dossier, which itself was a crystalline moment of journalism straddling this dynamic of objectivity and partisanship — where they’ll explore how journalism can best report on a world full of politics and protest, with the truth lying somewhere tantalizingly within.
Beyond these two, we’ll feature the work of 10 Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists (sharing 15 such awards in total) weighing in on all aspects of crisis, from Nick Kristof (New York Times) to Dana Priest (Washington Post) to the brilliant cartooning of Matt Wuerker (Politico), Jack Ohman (Sacramento Bee), Ann Telnaes (Washington Post) and KAL (The Economist). And, just as importantly, we’ll hold a mirror up to our own mediaverse through the stories and experiences of journalists from Asia, Africa, Europe and South America.
We’ll ask how we got here, to this very moment. We’ll ask what we should make of all these pieces scattered around us. We’ll learn and reflect and, in so doing, we’ll come to better see.
I certainly hope you’ll join us for some truly important conversations: We have 32 livestreams planned from Nov. 10-Dec. 4 (see journalismunderfire.org for a full list). While the media’s role in our world cannot be overstated just now, their work ultimately serves only one crucial purpose: to facilitate our own beliefs, our own actions and thus our own, collective response to this dark chapter in human history.
With such a deep debt of gratitude to our journalists, I myself only wish for one thing: that we keep building on their tremendously hard work to meet this moment. May we prevail.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.