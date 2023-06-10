My great-great grandfather, Champion Spaulding, was paymaster general during the Civil War and saw action as a major in the Union Army. His cousin is the face on the $10,000 bill, as he was a secretary of the Treasury during the Civil War. I honor him and the many soldiers who fought, although I don’t bend over backwards honoring soldiers and won’t until we have a well-funded Department of Peace, too.
I’m not a historian, myself, but I own the land where, they say, Confederate soldiers dragged wagons and howitzers over the saddle near here and tromped over our land, and I very much doubt that is true. There is another road in the next valley over that they, to me, almost certainly used.
In addition, the Union brigade made up of soldiers from Colorado did much of the fighting. Their goal was to protect the newly discovered Colorado gold fields from the rebels, who wanted the gold.
The Confederates had little interest in poor New Mexico. Brigadier Gen. Henry Hopkins Sibley, the rebel leader, was never even around, as he was a drunk and was boozing it up in Santa Fe. What happened was that the Union soldiers who did real fighting up through Glorieta Pass were losing the battles.
Meanwhile, Col. John Chivington was supposed to go up on the mesa and come down at a designated area and help the fighters; he disobeyed the plan and ended up sneaking down and ambushing the supply train, with no real resistance as the rebels guarding the supply wagons were exhausted and napping as it was so cold the nights before that they could not sleep! The numerous accounts of various details are widely different and make one wonder what really happened. Some say they rappelled off the cliffs to get down, but that is highly unlikely because they didn’t need to; or that they killed 500 mules down in the valley, but that, too, is absurd.
What we do know is that Chivington and his men, probably many of the same soldiers in Glorieta, not long after this ambush in New Mexico, proceeded to get severely drunk in the night. They then attacked a Cheyenne encampment of mostly women and children and slaughtered maybe 200 people, who also were sleeping, and mutilated and desecrated numerous women.
This horror is well-known as the Sand Creek Massacre, which, even in that era of fighting the Indian Wars, was considered shameful. The world ostracized and punished “our hero,” Chivington.
It is the only national site actually named “a massacre.” Most people don’t realize that the Civil War and the shameful Indian Wars were concomitant and/or back-to-back. The Soldiers’ Monument, the obelisk pointing up out of our Plaza and overlooking Natives selling beautiful art and others dancing, playing and singing, is not a tribute to New Mexicans who bravely fought and won a battle to save the state, but a male-oriented block celebrating very little worth celebrating in Santa Fe, actually.
And if the local Pueblo first settlers and aware citizens are not excited about Chivington’s sneaky attack and the demeaning language on the plaques and incomplete history, who can blame them?
Let’s celebrate the three cultures and honor our desire to freely be ourselves, in costume and, yes, dancing! Was chatting with my brother yesterday, and he suggested having animal sculptures represent our cultures, and I am interested in dancers in costume. Then I came up with the idea of dancers in costume dancing with the above-mentioned animals, say a deer, a bear and a raven. Move the obelisk to the Glorieta/Cañoncito area, where the battle was fought and sacrifices made.