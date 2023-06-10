My great-great grandfather, Champion Spaulding, was paymaster general during the Civil War and saw action as a major in the Union Army. His cousin is the face on the $10,000 bill, as he was a secretary of the Treasury during the Civil War. I honor him and the many soldiers who fought, although I don’t bend over backwards honoring soldiers and won’t until we have a well-funded Department of Peace, too.

I’m not a historian, myself, but I own the land where, they say, Confederate soldiers dragged wagons and howitzers over the saddle near here and tromped over our land, and I very much doubt that is true. There is another road in the next valley over that they, to me, almost certainly used.

In addition, the Union brigade made up of soldiers from Colorado did much of the fighting. Their goal was to protect the newly discovered Colorado gold fields from the rebels, who wanted the gold.

Thor Sigstedt is a longtime

Santa Fe resident.

