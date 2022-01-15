The median price for a home in Santa Fe County has risen to an astonishing $607,500. In fact, from June 2020 to June 2021, home prices rose by about 30 percent, while our average hourly wage only increased 2.7 percent. The result? Homeownership is out of reach for most Santa Feans.
We’re in a housing affordability crisis, and if we don’t take steps to build more affordable homes, the crisis will only accelerate, locking out first-time homebuyers and making it harder for families to build wealth. We simply need more affordable housing.
Because of this crisis, Homewise is stepping up its efforts to add to the supply by proposing to construct 161 affordable homes on a 22-acre piece of vacant land on South Meadows Road. All of the homes will cost well below the median home price, and at least 50 percent will meet the affordable housing standards established by the city, with prices as low as $130,000. This 50 percent goal is 21/2 times the city’s affordable housing guidelines. All of these homes will be priced to be affordable for households with a range of incomes — from an annual income of around $23,000 up to about $86,000.
Homewise is purchasing the property from Santa Fe County, which originally bought it with the intention of building a park. In the years since, the property was annexed by the city, and a park is no longer planned. However, when Homewise inquired about the land, the county was clear that, if the county sold the land to Homewise, we must include a park. And that’s exactly what we are going to do.
Homewise proposes to build an active park, big enough to include play structures, basketball courts, a ball field, walking paths, picnic areas, a community garden and even an outdoor classroom. At a little over 6 acres, the park will be bigger than Patrick Smith or Las Acequias parks.
The county has also pledged to dedicate all $1.79 million from the sale of the land to expand the River Trail corridor system within the county’s jurisdiction. The River Trail is the crown jewel of our recreational system, created by the joint effort of the city and county. It includes a bike and walking trail through an open space corridor along the Santa Fe River. Native cottonwoods and willows are being replanted along the corridor, restoring the same ecosystem travelers along El Camino Real experienced hundreds of years ago. The county intends to extend the trail corridor to connect with the Acequia Trail, providing easy access to the River Trail from the South Meadows area, further increasing residents’ access to outdoor recreation.
In our extensive outreach to area residents, Homewise has found a lot of support and received input that has helped us improve our proposal. But we’ve also gotten pushback from some residents who claim the land is already a park and should remain just the way it is. The problem with this argument is that the land is not currently a public park. It is fenced off from the surrounding neighborhoods by a chain-link fence.
While there are several gates accessing it from private backyards, there are only two gates on a public road, if you can find them. Both gates are on Morning Drive, a dead-end road off Agua Fría Street. While the property is open to the public, Morning Drive is actually a private road controlled by a homeownership association. One gate has a chain with a lock on it. The other greets you with a sign that says, “Smile, You’re on Camera” with a matching sign and camera on the adjacent home.
This is not how one is generally welcomed into a public park.
Much of the property is carpeted with cactus. There are no play structures or equipment, no basketball courts, no ball fields, no picnic tables, no benches, and no safe place for children to play. The Trust for Public Lands, which puts South Meadows at the epicenter of an area of the south side that has poor public park access, does not consider it a park. If it did, the area around it would not be considered underserved.
So if the pushback isn’t actually about losing a park, what’s really happening here? Unfortunately, it’s something we’ve encountered before: the classic “Not In My Back Yard” mentality. “Absolutely, let’s build more affordable housing — but build it somewhere else.”
That’s a real shame, because Santa Fe desperately needs more affordable housing. And the south side needs access to a real public park and a more robust bike and walking trail system. Homewise believes it can do both — a win for south-side families and for our entire city.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.