The proposed residential development at Cow Creek Ranch is a very bad idea. New wells and septic systems will eventually alter the surface and subsurface hydrology of the watershed, impacting acequia communities and ecosystems. The ranch currently supports wildlife use that would be affected by more human infrastructure. During and after construction, increased road traffic could hinder multiple use of public lands. It’s difficult to imagine that a development of this type at this location wouldn’t permanently transform the Cow Creek watershed into something less.
Real estate speculation is nothing new in New Mexico. Wilderness Gates in Santa Fe was once a relatively unfragmented open space. It’s the same with the Las Campanas development. Unlike other Western ski resorts, Angel Fire isn’t a reinvented mining town but a community whose origin story was based on real estate speculation. Chama, too, has been squeezed by development.
Of the few crops that flourish in New Mexico’s desert climate, houses grow abundantly, generating blessings for every New Mexican in one way or another. Selling New Mexico as a place to visit or live has filled our restaurants and hotels, employed construction workers and has attracted lucrative industries like film and tech. It has sent thousands of our children to college. Of course we might be reluctant to acknowledge these realities because doing so makes us look like hypocrites; yes, we value natural spaces, but our families and communities have benefited immensely from their diminishment.
How then must New Mexico maintain economic security while protecting the environment? It’s the question of our climate-changed times and one not unique to our state. In the context of public lands, the answer is often straightforward. A mine is proposed in Terrero; we shut it down. The lands in question belong to us. As Americans we have standing.
Ensuring private open spaces remain ecologically (and economically) functional is another matter entirely. How must we include landowners, the bulk of whom care deeply about natural resources, in the land-protection project? Given how much high-quality land is under private stewardship, we must leave no stone unturned.
We must also understand that, in many cases, protection is meaningless without restoration. Regardless of how or when it was caused, there’s too much erosion in New Mexico, too many incised stream channels and over-fueled forests. Such problems continue to haunt us, on public and private lands alike.
The recently signed riparian restoration decision for the Carson, Santa Fe and Cibola national forests is one example of the right approach. The decision increases the pace and scale of stream and wetland restoration by streamlining the National Environment Policy Act process, an acknowledgement that — in our world of perpetual drought, withering soils, plummeting biodiversity, increasing recreation and catastrophic wildfire lurking around every corner — injured landscapes can’t recover their function within the timeframe our modern society requires. In other words, they can’t do it without our help.
The work requires funding. It’s refreshing to see federal and state agencies advancing innovative approaches to land and water protection. For years, conservation and agricultural organizations have collaborated on developing funding proposals to address land and water degradation. Getting these initiatives across the finish line will take a commitment from all of us, especially policymakers, as we confront the threats to our natural resources and the economies that depend on them.
It’s not enough to complain about a dried-up Rio Grande or real estate developments we don’t like. It’s not enough to dream up silver bullet projects that will never get funded. We have to find a way to pay for things. And we have to do it now.
