Serving in the New Mexico House of Representatives has been an incredible honor and a responsibility that I’ve taken very seriously.
Over the last four years, I’ve sponsored bills to improve public education, increase government transparency and ensure every qualified elector has a safe and convenient opportunity to vote this November. On March 10, I filed a declaration of candidacy to be on the ballot for the June primary and the general election in November with a commitment to serve another two years.
Within days of filing, everything changed, as the coronavirus came to New Mexico. Like many other families in Santa Fe and around the state, our responsible efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 and keep our family, friends and neighbors safe have financially taken a toll on my family, too.
That’s because in New Mexico, state legislators serve as volunteers. For those of us in the Legislature who are not rich or retired, we have jobs in addition to serving as a legislator. Yes, we get a small per diem that covers some expenses, but the financial impact to our family’s budget is much higher than the per diem.
Many of us take unpaid time off or reduce our hours to attend committee meetings from April through December, and for each 30-day and 60-day session, many members give up pay altogether to legislate during those long days.
Despite the financial barrier, we make a conscious decision and commitment to serve, give a voice to the people, and improve the state we love. But the result is that the makeup of our Legislature — the last all-volunteer Legislature in the nation — favors business owners, retirees and the wealthy, and disfavors those who must work to make ends meet.
I truly enjoy meeting with and hearing from my constituents on what must be done to improve our state. I enjoy the sausage-making of legislation and working with my colleagues in the Legislature to push for real, lasting change. In fact, I have a list of things that I still want to accomplish.
That is why it is with a heavy heart I have announced that I am resigning as state representative for House District 48. While the Legislature made strides during the special session to shore up the economy, Santa Fe is not beyond the health dangers or financial impact of COVID-19.
The financial impact on my family is real and remains far too unpredictable. It is in the best interest of my family that I return to full-time work and my full earning potential.
Despite the difficulties, I am truly blessed and so very grateful for the friendships I’ve made and the opportunity to serve. Thank you to each and every one of you who supported me with your vote and your friendship during my time as a state representative. I’ll cherish each moment I’ve had with you and representing you in the state House.
Moving forward, my hope is someday soon, everyday New Mexicans will be better reflected in a Legislature that doesn’t force its members to choose between basic needs or public service. Until then, I’ll continue advocating in any way I can for a state that provides opportunity to all its residents.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.