This week in a major breakthrough for Native sovereignty and the protection of public lands, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Chaco Cultural Heritage Protection Act to permanently protect the greater Chaco Canyon region from drilling and extraction.
It’s a major environmental victory for New Mexico and critical progress in protecting our public lands and sacred sites for generations to come.
Chaco Culture National Historical Park is a vital lifeline for indigenous peoples with significant religious, cultural and linguistic value to the original peoples of the Southwest.
As New Mexicans, this is an intrinsic value we know. When visiting Chaco or as guests in Native communities, we can all see the importance of these sacred places to the state, the country and tribes as domestic nations and the first caretakers of these lands.
We hear it in their prayers. We see it in their songs and dances. We know that Chaco Canyon is at the heart of existence for New Mexico’s First Peoples.
But for years, drilling and extraction have threatened these sacred homelands — not just putting the air we breathe and the water we drink at risk — but threatening to perpetually scar the patrimony, religions and heritage of living cultures across the southwest.
The environmental and public health risks are real and demand action now. The desecration and destruction are irreparable, and the cultural and environmental injustice is unconscionable.
That’s why — alongside tribal leaders, Sens. Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich and Reps. Deb Haaland and Xochitl Torres Small — I introduced legislation in the House to permanently ban oil and gas development on federal lands in the Greater Chaco region.
And over the course of these last few months, we have garnered widespread support for this legislation. We’re proud to have worked with and to have the support of the All Pueblo Council of Governors, representing 20 pueblos, as well as the Navajo Nation.
But I want to be clear: Under the Trump administration, the continuous narrative has been one that adheres to industry desires while excluding tribal voices. Time and again, the administration has threatened to sell these sacred lands to the highest bidder without input from the community.
That’s why it’s critically important that we permanently protect Chaco Canyon — and thanks to the support of advocates at every level, we passed this legislation with historic bipartisan agreement in the House.
The convergence of tribes, state leaders, and everyday people who made their voices heard, shared their personal experiences, and kept up the fight to protect the greater Chaco Canyon region was the driving force behind this victory.
Now we must ensure that the Senate passes legislation so that these protections become law.
Make no mistake about it; the threats against Chaco Canyon are real. And the challenges will only intensify if we fail to act. We must do everything possible to protect these homelands and all public lands from being sold to the highest bidder.
Our actions will define what future generations will inherit from us. Future generations deserve to inherit their spiritual homelands and public spaces intact.
Rep. Ben Ray Luján, the United States House assistant speaker, represents New Mexico’s 3rd Congressional District.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.