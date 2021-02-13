Editor’s note: This article is part of an occasional series on food and hunger.
As a registered dietitian, I am acutely aware of the powerful relationship between food insecurity, diet and chronic disease.
Studies show that only about 20 percent of health outcomes are impacted by medical care. The other 80 percent comes from healthy diet and access to healthy food, as well as social, economic and environmental factors like safe neighborhoods, social support and jobs. Health professionals call these vitally important but out-of-the-health care-system aspects, the “social determinants” of health.
I have seen firsthand how food insecurity impacts health. While working with an expecting mom with gestational diabetes, I learned she did not have enough food to get to the next paycheck, let alone begin a new meal plan to improve her health. I’ve worked with parents of young children with medical nutritional needs whose closest retail food store was over an hour away and had limited healthy food options. For many families, paying for food competes with paying for rent, utilities and transportation.
However, food insecurity not only hurts individuals and families, it is also enormously costly to the nation, responsible for an estimated $52.9 billion in excess health expenditures a year.
Social determinants like food insecurity are critically important, and health care organizations nationwide are using innovative approaches to address them. I will give a few local examples of the broader initiatives through my work at Presbyterian Healthcare Services.
Health care organizations across the nation and locally are implementing food-insecurity screening and referral practices on a regular basis in their clinics and hospitals. Identifying food insecurity can help providers better tailor care plans to a patient’s needs. Patients who screen positive for food insecurity are then connected to food resources like federal nutrition assistance programs as well as local food banks and pantries.
This spring, Presbyterian will expand to universal food insecurity screening across the health system. We are among the first health care organizations to integrate a personalized referral resource directory into the electronic health record.
Hospitals and clinics are also implementing on-site food prescription and “Food Farmacy” models. To emphasize the relationship of food to health, doctors write a prescription for food, just as they would for medication. The patients then visit a “Food Farmacy” to fill the prescription for healthy food. In partnership with Share Our Strength No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger, Presbyterian will soon be piloting a food-insecurity screening and referral program at clinics in Santa Fe and Española.
The goal is to connect families to 16 weeks of subsidized food shares in partnership with MoGro, a nonprofit mobile grocery, and cooking classes in partnership with Cooking with Kids.
Finally, health care organizations are working with their food service departments to increase access to nutritious meals for children outside of school hours, like the Summer Meals Program. While not your typical summer meal site, hospitals and clinics are in a unique position to use existing resources to reach children who are most in need.
Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center operates the Free Healthy Meals for Kids program year-round, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday, in partnership with New Mexico Early Childhood Education & Care Department and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. All children are welcome to free meals during these times.
Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic has increased food insecurity in New Mexico. Now, according to Feeding America, food insecurity impacts about 1 in 5 adults and 1 in 3 children. Simultaneously addressing both the immediate impacts and root causes of food insecurity is complex, and requires a coordinated response from many organizations, with hospitals playing an important role in the effort.
