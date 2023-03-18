I’m often asked about my work in hospice, which many people misunderstand, if they’re aware of it at all. Like my colleagues at Compassus, I’m passionate about my work, and we continuously try to help educate patients, families and other health care professionals about the benefits of hospice.

Recently, this discussion was brought to the forefront by the decision of President Jimmy Carter to enter hospice. Our thoughts are with him and his family, and we would like to help our community better understand what entering hospice care means.

Hospice is comprehensive team-based care focused on patient and family well-being. A team of health care professionals and trained volunteers works together to address symptom control, pain management, and provide emotional and spiritual support. The care plan for each patient is expressly tailored to their needs and wishes. Hospice is provided where the patient lives with regular visits from the hospice team members and on-call, 24-hour access to support.

Elizabeth Ross, a registered nurse in hospice for almost 25 years, has been an avid supporter of access to hospice care in New Mexico for the last 10 years.