Since the election of Donald Trump — sociopath, malignant narcissist, racist, misogynist and violence instigator — I have been baffled about how it is that a wide swath of American citizens have been hornswoggled by this extremely dangerous man.
I offer these staggering statistics as probable cause: According to a 2020 Gallup analysis of data collected by the U.S. Department of Education in 2012, 2014 and 2017, 54 percent of [American] adults have a literacy [rate] below a sixth grade level, and 21 percent of adults lack the literacy skills to complete tasks that require comparing and contrasting information, paraphrasing or making low-level inferences — as in discerning the differences between, for example, comparing Herschel Walker — liar, misogynist, with no political experience — and Rafael Warnock, preacher and U.S. senator.
If our citizens are so cognitively handicapped (through no fault of their own), they lack capacity for all categories of critical thinking or just plain thinking.
They are unable to question the pablum that is fed to them by Trump, his Republican minions and the violent fanaticism of the white “Christian” nationalists. They cannot recognize they are being played in the service of power and greed that places them at the bottom of the economic barrel. They can attend only to simplistic binary tropes.
Inflation and crime are President Joe Biden’s fault. The election was stolen, abortion is murder, immigrants are the cause of all U.S. problems, vaccines are harmful, gun control deprives you of your right to self-defense, and on and on, ad nauseam. Those in this barely literate population are sitting ducks for the propaganda and conspiracy theories that lend them a false sense of agency when, in fact, they are being masterfully manipulated. Is it any wonder we are in danger of losing our democracy? All I can do is look at the data and wonder.
Ellen J. Shabshai Fox is a licensed clinical social worker living in Santa Fe.