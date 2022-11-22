Since the election of Donald Trump — sociopath, malignant narcissist, racist, misogynist and violence instigator — I have been baffled about how it is that a wide swath of American citizens have been hornswoggled by this extremely dangerous man.

I offer these staggering statistics as probable cause: According to a 2020 Gallup analysis of data collected by the U.S. Department of Education in 2012, 2014 and 2017, 54 percent of [American] adults have a literacy [rate] below a sixth grade level, and 21 percent of adults lack the literacy skills to complete tasks that require comparing and contrasting information, paraphrasing or making low-level inferences — as in discerning the differences between, for example, comparing Herschel Walker — liar, misogynist, with no political experience — and Rafael Warnock, preacher and U.S. senator.

If our citizens are so cognitively handicapped (through no fault of their own), they lack capacity for all categories of critical thinking or just plain thinking.

Ellen J. Shabshai Fox is a licensed clinical social worker living in Santa Fe.

