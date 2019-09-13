Fifty years ago, on Sept. 9, 1969, in the Washington, D.C., District Court, I swore allegiance to the United States of America, while clutching a tiny Danish flag and whispering: “King Frederik, please forgive me!” Six years earlier, with my parents posted to the Danish Embassy, I had arrived as an immigrant.
I fell in love with America, with its energy and enthusiasm, its generous spirit and openness. Living in this vibrant and constantly changing society, I was forced to be on my toes. In America one works hard, with long days, short vacations and less than perfect benefits; but the stimulation, the challenges, the rewards can be enormous. The contrast back then to Denmark, with its more sedate pace and its incremental changes, was great. Everything here seemed possible.
I have never looked back, and I have never not loved America.
My first test in this bewildering society came when John F. Kennedy was assassinated. I recall my family’s collective horror: “This is not done — one does not murder a president!” I watched the Vietnam War and student protests; Woodstock and Haight-Ashbury, women’s lib and, most importantly, the civil rights movement. Martin Luther King’s assassination in 1968 had Washington, D.C., explode in riots, followed by Robert Kennedy’s assassination in Los Angeles. That night, in a fit of fury, I tore up my application for citizenship. I wanted nothing more to do with this violent and intolerant country. It took me a year to reassess my desires. Surely, I was baptized by fire as an American.
This particular “birthday,” which I have anticipated with such enthusiasm, is bittersweet; I am reflecting much these days on how our country has so fundamentally changed, or perhaps, rather due to an insensitive, dangerous, vile and cruel bully pulpit emanating from the White House, has shown its true color. I hope not; the America I experienced, through my marriage to a U.S. Army lieutenant colonel, which took us through Fort Bliss, Texas, to Iran to do raptor research for the shah’s government, to San Miguel de Allende in Mexico, to Santa Fe, was respected everywhere we went.
My early impressions of my new country were upheld in conversations abroad. The American psyche was seen to be generous, expansive, optimistic and practical. It came full circle for me during my 13-plus years managing the U.S. president’s guesthouse, Blair House, where, during President Harry Truman’s residence there while the White House was being restored, the Marshall Plan was born.
Few Europeans in my generation are ignorant of its profound impact rebuilding and creating a strong foundation for the allied countries of Europe and repelling communism after World War II, and how vitally important all our subsequent alliances with others have always been, spearheaded by our first line of defense, our gallant foreign service officers.
Important in my quest to become a good citizen was working in the minority leaders’ office during five legislative sessions in the New Mexico House of Representatives. I saw firsthand democracy in action and how easily constituents had access to their elected representatives; it was a continuing and awesome lesson in citizenship.
Now, facing my “50th,” I do retain some of my early optimism. I am blessed with young people in my life who understand that we as a nation can and must do better, making civic life and service more about the people government serves; who are learning to be good stewards of their surroundings; who have guts, smarts and wisdom guiding them. I only hope I shall live long enough to experience the goodness of America again.
Benedicte Valentiner is the author of Bedtime and Other Stories from The President’s Guest House. She lives in Santa Fe.