Like so many others I know, I get up each morning on the lookout for glimmers of hope as the foundations of our world order shake in the Middle East and elsewhere. Here at home, we struggle to tackle big issues like climate change and increasing anti-Semitism and Islamophobia. And we’ve incarcerated children who were taken from their parents at our southern border, with many families yet to be reunited.
Manny Marczak’s recent My View (“Roots for peace: A glimmer of hope,” Jan. 6) about Roots for Peace, an organization involving Israelis and Palestinians, is one such glimmer of hope that gave my spirits a lift, for which I am grateful. He describes “pre-political” dialogue groups in which people who live side by side but normally have little connection with each other are talking their way into a shared understanding of what a more respectful, just and loving world might look like.
Rabbi Hanan Schlesinger is one of the prime movers of Roots. It just so happens I sat at Rabbi Schlesinger’s feet in 2015 and heard him tell the story of his own transformation. I was with a group of Santa Feans on a pilgrimage to the Holy Land, which included planting olive trees with Palestinian farmers on the West Bank through a program of the YW/YMCA aptly named Keep Hope Alive. We’d heard about Rabbi Schlesinger, and several of us made a date to visit in his home in the West Bank settlement of Rav Shvut.
He is a delightful human being, bubbling over with passion about the roots of his own people, and a newfound concern for the Palestinians who live around him. I say “newfound” because of his confession that he’d lived for years in the West Bank without having a single personal relationship with a Palestinian. And then something happened that turned his world upside down.
He was driving in his car when he saw some strangers talking in a field near Rav Shvut. Something led him to stop and approach the group. This is where the story is full of serendipity. The first Palestinians he had ever reached out to greet as fellow humans were Jamal and his wife Saddiya, who live in Beit Ummar, about six miles to the south on route 60.
My eyes widened as I heard Rabbi Schlesinger speak, for my wife Nina and I had met Jamal and Saddiya a decade before on our first pilgrimage to the Holy Land and were guests in their home on subsequent trips. A sign in their front yard says, “House of Peace,” and over meals of maqluba (upside-down chicken and rice) with this Muslim couple and their five children, we experienced a remarkable generosity of spirit we will always cherish. They were early pathfinders with Rabbi Schlesinger in nurturing “roots for peace” between Palestinians and Israelis on the West Bank.
In recent days, I have pondered what happens to important “pre-political” relationships when the roof falls in. Jamal emailed in October to tell us about neighbors whose house had just been demolished by the Israeli government. “It’s really a disaster for the family. After we felt peace in our house, sometimes I feel we lost all the energy. But we thank God we are lucky to have your friendship. You give us energy and good feelings.” He wrote this knowing full well their own home could face a similar fate.
The home demolition photo Jamal shared breaks my heart, and I have to believe tragedies like these break Rabbi Schlesinger’s heart as well. When we are no longer strangers, we suffer together. Our glimmers of hope are now infused with new determination to enter the daily struggle for a more respectful, just and loving world. May God give us all the courage and energy required for a time such as this.
