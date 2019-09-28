Despite overwhelming popularity among New Mexican families and students, New Mexico’s public charter schools have been under attack for much of the past decade.
This fall, 27,000 students are attending public charter schools across the state, and thousands more have applied to schools that don’t have room, creating waiting lists. Increasing charter school enrollment only underscores what we already know: The vast majority of taxpayers support more school choice, not less. In fact, a survey conducted last January by Research & Polling Inc., found that 70 percent of parents in Bernalillo County support the state in developing more charter schools.
Yet our students, families and educators have often been treated like second-class citizens. There is a small group of people that want public charter schools to receive less funding despite the Yazzie-Martinez court decision (“To reform education, invest more money in the classroom,” The Dais, Feb. 4). There is another small group that wants to prevent high-performing schools from growing and to stop high-potential schools from opening.
Through their quality, public charter schools in New Mexico have earned their right to serve our students, and they should be defended against harmful attacks.
Thankfully, the new secretary-designate for the Public Education Department, Ryan Stewart, arrives with experience inside robust charter school communities on both coasts. He already visited a charter school founded by one of his deputies. He’s a fellow Teach For America alum, a fellow innovator and a school choice parent. Leading Democrats have praised his outsider experience and “fresh eyes” that he brings. We need “fresh eyes” on the powerful work happening across our 97 charter schools and fresh perspective in honoring the rights of our families who are looking to enroll in our schools.
Stewart can bring about a new day — but it starts with taking these three actions:
First, he should uphold the principle that families deserve to attend the school that is best for their child. He should close the door on any policy limiting growth or halting new campuses from closing achievement gaps. No moratoriums, no caps, less red tape. A strong public stance would restore trust with our educators. While we know that Stewart shares these values in his heart, it must be matched with public leadership from his powerful seat.
Second, he should fight for equitable funding for all of New Mexico’s students, notably as it pertains to facilities. He will be astonished by vast disparities in the funding available for quality facilities. Our educational leaders are incredibly resourceful, but they’re often forced to lease second-rate buildings. Despite this, our schools still thrive; Mark Armijo Academy, Coral Community Charter and Albuquerque Collegiate are notable examples. But this is a fight for educational equity for all kids — and he should lead it.
Third, he should visit and highlight charter school best practices. Hubs of innovation, our schools are transforming education as community schools, via personalized learning models, in STEM, in bilingual education, in the performing arts, in career training, in child well-being, in restorative justice and in early literacy. New Mexico’s public charter schools are cutting-edge, doing their work without fanfare for quite some time. He can spotlight their contributions and foster greater innovation.
Taking a stand on these issues is not just the right thing to do — it bolsters the administration’s watchwords of “reciprocal accountability and support” to be lived out through actions. Our students are waiting to be treated with equity and dignity at all times. These three actions are the first on our shared road to greater trust and moonshot progress.
Matthew Pahl is the executive director of Public Charter Schools of New Mexico. He lives in Santa Fe.