On Jan. 31, 1961, Ham, a chimpanzee, was launched into space with the Mercury space program. For Ham and other chimps like him used in invasive and terrifying space program testing, this was not a day of celebration. Animal Protection New Mexico chooses to honor Ham by insisting all the surviving chimpanzees used in experiments at Holloman Air Force Base and the Keeling Center for Comparative Medicine and Research live out the remainder of their lives at Chimp Haven, the federal sanctuary.
Ham was born in 1957 in a rainforest in Cameroon, forcibly taken from his mother as an infant and transported to Holloman to participate in the Mercury space program. He was “trained” to sustain a maximum of 11 Gs, but briefly reached 18 Gs during his spaceflight, all the while with a 16-centimeter rectal thermometer in place. When Ham pulled the wrong levers during his spaceflight, he was purposefully given electrical shocks. While Ham survived the spaceflight itself, he nearly drowned when the capsule filled with water after splashdown. After his spaceflight, Ham lived alone for 20 years in a Washington, D.C., zoo before being transferred to another zoo in 1980. He died in 1983 at the age of 26.
As you can tell from Ham’s story, the life of a chimpanzee used in experiments is an unenviable one. The chimps used in experimentation for medical research were intentionally exposed to life-threatening human diseases and endured numerous surgeries, painful procedures and medical monitoring, all while housed in bleak, inhumane laboratory settings. Their lives are a far cry from the ones they would live in the wild or in a sanctuary.
In June 2015, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service finalized a rule listing all chimpanzees, including those in laboratories, as endangered under the Endangered Species Act. In November 2015, the National Institutes of Health announced it would no longer support biomedical research using chimpanzees. Since those historic decisions, the NIH has created a bureaucratic purgatory for many chimpanzees remaining in laboratories, preventing their transfer to sanctuaries.
There are 34 chimpanzees languishing in a laboratory at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico and another 51 chimpanzees at a laboratory in Bastrop, Texas. These chimpanzees remain there despite the commitment to send them to a sanctuary and a federal law mandating their retirement to a sanctuary.
Montessa is a 47-year-old chimpanzee housed at Holloman Air Force Base. She was likely born in the wild, captured as an infant and sold for profit like Ham and half of the chimps at Holloman. Montessa was used as a breeder. All her offspring were taken from her to be used in invasive experiments, and she was used extensively in experiments herself.
The federal government has wasted millions in taxpayer dollars subjecting hundreds of chimpanzees to painful experiments. Chimp Haven is a 200-acre sanctuary where chimpanzees experience a life like one in the wild that includes climbing trees, playing, exploring and living in bonded social groups. The chimpanzees can live a higher quality of life at the sanctuary at a dramatically lower cost to taxpayers.
Let’s commemorate the historic life of Ham and the other chimps involved in the space program by urging the NIH to finally send their fellow chimps to live out their lives at the sanctuary.
