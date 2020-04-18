As cases of COVID-19 continue to grow, many of us are feeling gratitude for the health care workers taking care of our fellow New Mexicans. Many of my family members, including my husband and sister-in-law, are nurses. Right now, I’m caring for my nieces three days a week while my sister-in-law goes to work.
The reality is hundreds of parents are in the same boat as my sister-in-law: a single parent with a job to go to and children who need to be cared for during the day. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s swift action to enact social-distancing measures will undoubtedly save lives. But many of our friends, family and neighbors are unable to stay home because they’re still required to work — they are our health care professionals, grocery store workers and mail carriers.
And without the child care industry, none of these essential workers would be able to do these jobs keeping our shelves stocked and health care system running.
As the state manager for Save the Children Action Network, I’m lucky to spend lots of time speaking with, and learning from, New Mexico’s early childhood community. The child care workers I speak with worry about being unable to find cleaning supplies and explain how toddlers have no understanding of social distancing.
Despite the challenges they face, they remain dedicated to providing a safe and caring environment for children. Similarly dedicated are the home visitors and mental health professionals who continue to meet with families virtually. They tell me how families are shouldering enormous financial and emotional burdens, but that they are more engaged than ever in their child’s growth and development.
I’m incredibly proud to work with people who serve the families of New Mexico every day, especially on the front lines of this pandemic. Many have at least an associate degree or higher form of education, yet they work for low pay and some without benefits. But they all have one thing in common: their passion for sparking joy and a love of learning in our youngest New Mexicans.
I want to thank Lujan Grisham and her team for quickly developing a plan for child care, including helping providers stay open by paying extra for children on state-funded assistance, providing health insurance for workers who test positive for COVID-19 and connecting centers to food and cleaning supplies.
Copays for child care assistance will be covered by the state, even if children aren’t in care, meaning neither the provider nor the parent will be penalized for children staying home. And, recently, it was announced that families receiving benefits through the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, will receive enhanced payments for the months of March and April to help ensure children aren’t going hungry.
Not only has the governor stepped up, but so has New Mexico’s philanthropic sector, which has come together to support early childhood workers. The Early Childhood Funders Group is providing emergency grants to fill gaps and meet immediate needs of the child care industry, aimed at the most vulnerable. And, the All Together New Mexico fund, set up by the New Mexico Coalition of Community Foundations to respond to the COVID-19 crisis, includes support for child care workers among its priorities.
New Mexicans are resilient. The outpouring of support for front-line workers, small businesses and neighbors who are struggling financially has been inspiring, but not surprising.
We will weather this crisis, as we have so many others. And when this is over, my hope is we remember the heroic efforts of our early childhood workforce and pledge to value them with proper pay, benefits and respect long into the future.
