The bitter controversy engendered within the New Mexico environmental action community by the passage of the Energy Transition Act hit a new height, or fell to a new nadir, in the piece by Steve Michel and Camilla Feibelman in The New Mexican (“Set record straight on false claims about Energy Transition Act,” My View, Nov. 10) — or almost.
Almost, because the true nadir was hit several weeks earlier when an anonymous packet was delivered to the Lannan Foundation and others who have supported New Energy Economy and its director Mariel Nanasi in the past, asking that they discontinue that support.
Besides a letter, unsigned, defending the ETA and criticizing New Energy Economy’s position on the bill, the packet included allegations by Cristal Jones of campaign finance misconduct on the part of NEE, neglecting to mention that she was the daughter and campaign chairwoman of the recently defeated Public Regulation Commission Commissioner Sandy Jones. In short, political dirty tricks.
The split was on full display in the meeting of the state Legislature Water and Natural Resources Interim Committee on Nov. 7. There, in a panel with Nanasi, Steve Michel affirmed what he reaffirmed in his article: that the ETA did not limit the power of the PRC and does not grant PNM 100 percent cost recovery for closing San Juan Generating Station early. Nanasi stated almost exactly the opposite.
Part of the explanation for these contradictory statements lies in how they are framed. For example, while it is true that under the ETA, the Public Service Company of New Mexico will not get reimbursed for all the money they would have made on the plant through the end of its projected life, they will get 100 percent of the undepreciated value of the plant now, up front.
These monies can then be immediately reinvested at the state-guaranteed rate of profit for capital investments of nearly 10 percent. We, in fact, agree with the expert witness hired by the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office that “The Company’s [PNM] proposal [for abandonment under the ETA of the remaining units of SJGS] does not provide a reasonable balance between shareholders and ratepayers.” In short, the ratepayers take a haircut.
However, it does not seem to us that it can possibly be said, even at a stretch, that the ETA does not curtail the prerogatives of the PRC. For example, and most importantly, the ETA prohibits the PRC from questioning almost any part of the amount PNM requests for securitization in its San Juan Generating Station abandonment proposal.
By the reiterated use in their article of such language as “false,” “wrong” or “designed to stoke anger and disgust,” Michel and Feibelman run the risk of themselves provoking anger and disgust, and preventing the kind of unity of purpose that is essential to effectively counter climate change.
Some believe that climate change is so pressing an issue that other concerns must perforce take a back seat; others believe that only if climate action is paired with social justice will it be possible to deal in an enduring fashion with the issue. As a subset of this last, some also believe, ourselves among them, that only by developing and defending powerful and independent democratic institutions, regulatory as well as legislative, will we be able to counteract the overwhelming power of the economic forces whose only interest is short-term gain.
And that weakening the PRC by legislative intrusion, unconstitutional or not, well meaning or not, weakens an essential guarantor holding PNM to its promises. But we must join our strengths and work constructively with our differences. The fate of the planet, as they say, depends on it.
Dee Holman is an artist and longtime Santa Fe resident. Wendy Volkmann is a consultant, activist and concerned citizen. They are writing this piece on behalf of on behalf of PNM Shareholders for a Responsible Future.
