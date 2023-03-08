New Mexico’s greatest asset is its cultural, ethnic and racial diversity. Our people are the heart of our state, and now, our Legislature is recognizing that in a big way. It’s not an exaggeration to say the tax omnibus bill currently under consideration (House Bill 547) does more to improve economic opportunity and equity in our tax code than any legislation in our state’s history.

The bill cuts personal income taxes for more than 94% of New Mexicans and provides nearly a billion dollars in tax cuts for everyday New Mexicans — workers, parents, veterans, rural health care professionals and child care providers all receive targeted benefits. Increases in the Child Tax Credit benefit 350,000 New Mexico kids in a way that is proven to improve child outcomes, and tax benefits for New Mexicans earning low incomes help ensure everyone can afford basic necessities.

On top of targeted relief, the bill has many provisions that broadly enhance economic opportunity statewide. The cut to the gross receipts tax rate — the most significant in New Mexico’s history — will benefit every resident and business alike without undermining the integrity of the tax base. Rebates for every New Mexican mean folks will have assistance in meeting basic needs and more money will be circulating in our local economies.

Amber Wallin, MPA, is executive director at New Mexico Voices for Children. Kelly O’Donnell, Ph.D., is an independent economist who has held a number of leadership roles throughout New Mexico state government.