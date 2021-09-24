Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15 to Oct. 15) is the one moment in the year that undeniably belongs to us, Hispanics, Latino and Latinas and Latinx, as a unified community.
The Hispanic community in the U.S. is undeniably driving economic growth and shaping the culture of this country. Hispanics represent about 61 million people or 18.1 percent of the population, a third of whom are younger than 18. By 2050, one quarter of the population is projected to be Hispanic.
New Mexico has retained its title as the nation’s most heavily Hispanic state, with 47.7 percent of respondents to the 2020 census identifying ancestry linked to Latin America and other Spanish-speaking areas. Additionally, U.S. Hispanic gross domestic product is $2.6 trillion, and if Hispanics were a standalone economy, they would be the eighth-largest in the world. Latinos account for 1 out of every 5 new entrepreneurs in the U.S. and Latino-owned businesses have grown 34 percent over the last 10 years compared to just 1 percent for all other small businesses. Hispanic contributions are essential and have been consistent throughout the history of America. After Native Americans, Hispanics are the second-oldest ethnic group in the United States, active and contributing to the country’s growth and developments since the 16th century in everything from sports, culture, retail, media, entertainment, agriculture and more.
Despite all this progress and active development, the community has been and continues to be generally misrepresented, misperceived and undervalued. Hispanics are hard workers, job makers and entrepreneurs, yet these achievements and development drivers are often invisible, not only externally, but also within the community. Seventy-seven percent of Hispanics are not aware of their own contributions to the United States.
Historically, Hispanics have faced enormous challenges, including access to health care and education, economic disparity, discrimination socially and in the workplace, and much more. During the coronavirus pandemic, these gaps became wider as the community was disproportionately affected by its impact. How can we recover from these disparities and change the narrative for Hispanics? Unification is key.
It is essential for everyone to step forward and speak up — not only about the power of Hispanics, but also about the need to unify. Despite challenges, obstacles and stereotypes, Hispanics are rising above. America is made of stars, and Hispanics are one of them. Together, we shine.
