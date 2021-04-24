The Santa Fe Striders is Santa Fe’s local running club, and we are pleased to announce a new scholarship available to public high school students in Northern New Mexico who participate in cross-country and/or track and field and maintain a cumulative 2.5 grade-point average.
Researchers have found that playing on a high school sports team improves mental health by reducing anxiety, depression and negative moods, and by improving self-esteem and cognitive function. Exercise also has been found to alleviate symptoms such as low self-esteem and social withdrawal.
The Santa Fe Strider scholarship is open to graduating high school seniors who competed for one of the following public or charter schools in cross-country and/or track and field: Academy for Technology and the Classics, Capital High School, Española Valley High School, Los Alamos High School, McCurdy Charter School, Pecos High School, Pojoaque Valley High School, Santa Fe High School and Tierra Encantada Charter School.
In these unprecedented times of a worldwide pandemic, cross-country running is perhaps the safest high school sport, as it is performed on wide, open-air courses over natural terrain with runners socially distanced from one another.
This year’s scholarship will be awarded in July to students who will be selected based on demonstrated academic and athletic excellence, community involvement good sportsmanship and a strong interest in running — and who are planning on continuing their education at a two- or four-year college after graduation from high school. The club’s board of directors has approved $5,000 this year toward the scholarship(s).
The scholarships are being supported by a Corrida de Los Locos virtual race — from April 1 through May 31. With the current COVID-19 conditions, we’ve made some changes for an individual, self-timed virtual event. We also have a “New 2021 Race Course” that is out and back along El Camino Real Trail.
Participants will start at the trailhead located at the end of Constellation Drive, north off Airport Road. Follow the paved path as it crosses the Santa Fe River, and at the trail intersection, turn left (north) to take you under N.M. 599. Continue on El Camino Real Trail until you reach Wildlife Way. Turn around and retrace your steps back to the trailhead. The total distance is around 5½ miles. There are no facilities at the trailhead or along the way, so bring a water bottle. Participants can run or walk the course anytime through May 31. Record your time on RunSignUp.com to be eligible for age group awards and raffle items. All registrants will receive a technical race shirt.
Additional information can be found on our website, SantaFe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.