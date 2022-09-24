This Rosh Hashana, let’s get together. We need it now more than ever!
In his New York Times bestseller, Lost Connections: Why You’re Depressed and How to Find Hope, Johann Hari brings together many studies of how loneliness affects us. He writes that feeling alone in the world is a leading cause of depression.
Lest we argue that perhaps it’s depression that would cause us to become lonely, because our irritation makes it hard for people to befriend us, Johann lays out compelling studies that show the opposite to be true: Loneliness is the cause of depression.
G-d created us with an innate need for community, family, tribes and meaningful connections. When we don’t connect with others in a meaningful way, it’s harmful to our well-being.
Just being around many people in a busy metropolis doesn’t seem to work, either. We need real connections. And as it turns out, social media isn’t real connection, either, but a Band-Aid, an illusion. Without human relationship and connection, we suffer terribly.
And we have suffered a lot. The last 21/2 years have been particularly challenging, as we were isolated by the pandemic.
Thank G-d we have come out of the pandemic. We no longer need to isolate and stay away from people. But unfortunately, we have become a bit too comfortable staying home and away from people. And it’s harmful.
When was the last time we had friends over for dinner? When was the last time we went to visit friends at home? Are we staying away from community gatherings because we don’t want to make an effort to go out?
We stand on the threshold of a new year.
The Jewish year of 5783 counting from creation of Adam and Eve, begins with Rosh Hashana on Sunday evening, Sept. 25.
This year brings with it new opportunities for connection because it’s a year of “Hakhel,” a Year of Gathering, which comes every seven years after the Sabbatical year.
It is the time we were commanded by G-d to “Gather the nation — men, women and children … so that they listen and learn and are inspired …”
When the Holy Temple stood in Jerusalem, everyone was to gather from around the country to hear the sitting king read inspirational sections of the Torah. It wasn’t always easy to schlep all the kids, even babies, to Jerusalem. But once in seven years, everyone had to do it.
Today, while we no longer have a Temple to visit or a king to inspire us, the Hakhel year is still celebrated with increased gatherings of community, family and friends.
This year of Hakhel, let’s make an effort to gather, either for holiday celebrations, community gatherings or even just to have people over to spend time together. Let’s do mini “Hakhel” gatherings in our homes. I encourage you to call some friends (or enemies), invite them over for food and drinks, and share an inspirational Torah message, to remind ourselves that we have a mission and a purpose in life. To remind us we are all connected.
I hope you can join me for some Hakhel community gatherings during the holiday season Sept. 25 to Oct. 18.
While the famous High Holidays are Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur (Sept. 25-27 and Oct. 4-5), the main Hakhel event in ancient times was actually marked on the joyous holiday of Sukkot, the Feast of Tabernacle (Oct. 9-18). That’s the week when we eat and celebrate in the temporary huts, reminding us of the Clouds of Glory through which G-d protected us as we traveled in the harsh desert after the Exodus from Egypt 3,334 years ago. It’s a very joyous holiday that comes after the atonement of Yom Kippur.
As I always say, if you choose one day a year to come to synagogue, be sure it’s Simchat Torah (or Purim) and you experience the true joys of Judaism!