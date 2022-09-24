This Rosh Hashana, let’s get together. We need it now more than ever!

In his New York Times bestseller, Lost Connections: Why You’re Depressed and How to Find Hope, Johann Hari brings together many studies of how loneliness affects us. He writes that feeling alone in the world is a leading cause of depression.

Lest we argue that perhaps it’s depression that would cause us to become lonely, because our irritation makes it hard for people to befriend us, Johann lays out compelling studies that show the opposite to be true: Loneliness is the cause of depression.

Rabbi Berel Levertov leads the Santa Fe Jewish Center Chabad.

