Self-defined “Oil Magnate” Harvey Yates provides an excellent template for acquiring and maintaining wealth (“I’m an Oil Magnate: Let’s make a deal,” My View, July 3).
First, and most important, inherit your granddaddy’s oil company.
Second, pour money into political action committees and campaigns for politicians who will vote to ensure you’ll continue to only pay pennies on the dollar in royalties for publicly owned natural resources. They’ll also vote to minimize regulations on the oil industry and to cut social services in an effort to keep your taxes low.
Third, if your candidate loses, help concoct a fake elector scheme to install your preferred politician in office.
Fourth, ignore that your industry plays a major role in degrading our ecosystem to the point it may not be able to sustain life on Earth. Pretend insect colonies are not collapsing, which will make agriculture nearly impossible. Delude yourself into thinking extreme fires, hurricanes and floods will not increase in intensity, and that the resulting political and economic chaos will not affect your progeny.
Harvey Yates, his cousin, Peyton Yates, and other like-minded folks recently bought our community newspaper, the Rio Grande Sun. Presumably, their goal is to convince us yokels to adopt their worldview. As a reader of the Sun for nearly 40 years, this feels personal.
Ownership of a small-town newspaper bestows both power and responsibility. Which news is deemed worth reporting and how it is presented can impact a community. Though most don’t live here, the new owners are now important citizens of our community.
I’ve seen the Yates family transform their hometown of Artesia. They support the schools, have filled the streets with public art and built a public library filled with light and art, including a large Peter Hurd mural they moved from a building in Houston.
In his recent My View, Harvey Yates challenged Santa Fe County to go cold turkey on any product using petroleum. I have a challenge for him.
The Yates family acquired a vast fortune by exploiting oil resources that belong to the citizens of our nation. I challenge them to fulfill their responsibility to the people of Rio Arriba County by donating $100 million to Española Valley High School. Instead of a place where students have to share textbooks, EVHS could be a state-of-the-art facility, rivaling nearby Los Alamos High School. Instead of crowded classes taught by substitute teachers for months at a time, Yates money could pay top salaries to attract the best teachers and make sure the needs of every student are met.
Should the Yates family rise to this challenge, they might convince me that Republican claims that they are the “party of personal responsibility” are not just empty words.