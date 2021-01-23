On Dec. 31, newly elected U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell, an attorney licensed to practice law in New Mexico, posted on her Facebook page the following: “Millions of Americans feel like this election was not conducted with integrity or fairness. As a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, it is my duty to give the people a voice and ensure that legitimate concerns over the integrity of the presidential election are thoroughly heard and examined.”
Thereafter, Herrell used her first speech on the House floor to object to Arizona’s and Pennsylvania’s electoral votes for President-elect Joe Biden.
As any attorney knows, concrete evidence is the only way to take a dispute from mere speculation to an adjudication that comes closest to ascertaining the truth. Once there is an adjudication, whether a party agrees with the result, the matter has been resolved and precedent established pending appellate review, if any. Despite Herrell’s sympathetic words regarding the feelings of “millions of Americans,” she well knew at the time she made those statements that disputes regarding the integrity of the presidential election had been thoroughly heard and examined in over 60 lawsuits contesting the election process, vote counting and vote certification.
These cases, most characterized by judges and lawyers as “frivolous” and “without merit,” were dismissed or withdrawn due to lack of evidence. Thus, Herrell knew there was no “legitimate concern” on which to base certification objections and no colorable claim that would have successfully changed the 2020 election results. Yet, she used her official position to delegitimize the democratic process so as to curry political favor.
New Mexico lawyers may be disbarred for engaging in conduct that involves “dishonesty, fraud, deceit or misrepresentation” — New Mexico Rules of Professional Conduct, Rule 16-804. According to the commentary accompanying these rules, “Lawyers holding public office assume legal responsibilities going beyond those of other citizens. A lawyer's abuse of public office can suggest an inability to fulfill the professional role of lawyers.”
I believe Herrell used dishonesty and misrepresentation to amplify Donald Trump’s unfounded claims of voter fraud. As was painfully clear on Jan. 6, those supporting Trump’s fantasy fraud were complicit in the attack against Congress. Her words suggesting “legitimate [voter] concerns” fed the fire that ultimately resulted in property damage, personal injury and five deaths.
The preamble to the New Mexico Rules of Professional Conduct state “a lawyer should demonstrate respect for the legal system and for those who serve it. … In addition, a lawyer should further the public’s understanding of and confidence in the rule of law and the justice system because legal institutions in a constitutional democracy depend on popular participation and support to maintain their authority.”
Herrell swore to follow the New Mexico Professional Rules of Conduct when she became a member of the New Mexico Bar and swore to uphold the Constitution when she became a member of Congress. She failed in both respects. For that, she should be disbarred from the practice of law and censured by Congress, along with the rest of the "Insurrection Caucus." As a public official, Herrell has a duty to lead with truth and not, as she asserted on Facebook, to give voice to unfounded concerns and dangerous lies. As an attorney, Herrell has a duty to promote confidence in the legal system and not engage in misrepresentation and deceit. Abdication of her legal obligations for political advantage and self-promotion requires disbarment. Words have consequences.
