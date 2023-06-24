A week ago, I took a concealed-carry course. I wasn’t sure exactly why at the time, except I wanted to learn the rules (laws) and see if it might be something I wanted.

The course was good. The instructor was competent. The materials were relevant and complete. Shooting is fun and I learned a lot. However, despite the instructor’s effort to stay nonpolitical, there was an undercurrent to the class: the National Rifle Association. Though I have become more independent in my political thinking year by year, I still find reasons why I cannot support the NRA.

First off, the NRA is the big supporter of the Second Amendment to the Constitution, the right to bear arms. The problem is, that’s it. Just the Second. I have to think, “What about all the other amendments?”

Marc Bonem lives in Santa Fe.

Recommended for you