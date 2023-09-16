For the past 17 years, I have been dedicated to treating New Mexicans with cancer. I’m committed to my work, but above all — I’m dedicated to my patients and physician partners.

I am also committed to enhancing health care availability for New Mexicans by ensuring sustainable access to high-value medical services that are affordable and convenient. To uphold these values, my colleagues and I faced a tough choice at the beginning of the year: to step away from the hospital environment and create an independent, diverse medical group focused on delivering comprehensive multispecialty care. Although not free of risks, the reasoning behind launching our practice, Nexus Health, was compelling.

Here’s the rationale: Opening a community care model allows physicians the ability to exercise their independence beyond the hospital setting. Nationwide, community care consistently and conveniently offers patients cost-effective and high-value health care solutions. This also empowers patients with the freedom to select their care provider based on their needs and proximity. This is one more way to bring care closer to the patient. Among our chief objectives is expediting patient access to physicians and reducing wait times for appointments, ensuring swift and efficient medical attention — and doing it all at a fraction of the cost compared to the traditional hospital setting.

Dr. Scott Herbert is a medical oncologist and president of Nexus Health.

Recommended for you