In a recent letter, R. Tyner of Santa Fe asked why consumer natural gas costs have increased so dramatically since 2020 (“Skyrocketing costs,” Letters to the Editor, Jan. 24). We understand the concern and we want to provide some insight.

The chart below shows the major components of a residential customer bill for natural gas service in January of each of the last four years. Our customers use on average about 118 therms of natural gas in January so the chart reflects the costs associated with that level of natural gas consumption. Many factors impact each customer’s consumption including the age and size of the home. While the chart is not indicative of every customer, it does provide important insight into what is driving the increases in gas bills over the past four years.

The cost of gas portion of the illustrative bills was more than four times higher in January 2023 than in January 2020. Market forces are driving higher prices for the natural gas that our customers use to heat their homes and water and cook their meals. In particular, the market price has been influenced by overseas demand for U.S.-produced natural gas — including liquefied natural gas — as well as the almost 1-year-old conflict between Russia and Ukraine. We also have seen increased demand for natural gas here in the U.S., including for electricity generation.