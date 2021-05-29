Enough chatter about the city pools. Here’s what needs to be done now and in the near future.
- Fill Bicentennial Pool and open it as soon as possible.
The pool season ends in four months. It needs to start now. Recent repairs may reduce leakage enough to assuage any guilt. And we can offset the leakage if 100 households fix drippy faucets.
- Establish a commission to encourage private contributions. Create a public-private entity to receive crowd-sourced funds without violating the state anti-donation clause. Heck, sell naming rights to the new pools. We need new pools.
- Build an outdoor recreational pool on the south side. Kids need a fun pool with slides, “beach”-entry and a fun shape. The Bicentennial Pool design is not good for little ones.
- Build a new 50-meter outdoor fitness pool at the Bicentennial Pool site. Keep the lanes long throughout the day. Create a separate recreation-use area (an L-shaped pool) or keep the tot pool for family use. Hire an architect who swims to redesign the shower facility and include lockers.
- Launch a career development program to staff all city pools. It starts with training to become a lifeguard and builds toward government supervisory positions, EMTs and facility managers. Reward our lifeguards for their loyal service. Recruit teens by providing swim lessons and First Aid classes at the new south-side pool.
It’s all doable. Designs from the current Genoveva Chavez Community Center pools can be replicated or adapted to these two sites. Santa Fe adults who treasure their daily swim routine will donate their time and funds to create a pool system that reflects the forward-thinking we aspire to in our City Different. Act now before summer passes us by.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.