The New Mexico Legislature is taking part in a historic special legislative session in the midst of a global pandemic and nationally declared public health emergency.
The Legislature prides itself on the openness of our State Capitol, which, during typical legislative sessions, embraces any member of the public to personally attend the process and inner workings of considering laws. This session, like in so many aspects of daily life today, the threat of COVID-19 poses great concern for the health and well-being of the public and lawmakers and, thus, required the Capitol to remain closed to all but lawmakers and the most essential workers.
The challenge before us as the session continues is maintaining the public’s ability to access their legislators, the legislative process, and provide input while protecting the health and well-being of everyone involved.
The stakes couldn’t be higher for our special legislative session. Record high unemployment, closed and closing businesses, continued COVID-19 related deaths and hospitalizations, have all made for a perfect storm of hardship. We will only get through this together and the public must be involved in the deliberative process. The pandemic and public health emergency pose a big challenge to this process. But with challenge comes opportunity, and with recent innovations and preparations, our Legislature is ready to receive the highest volume of public input in its history.
To accomplish this, staff at the Capitol have gone through great lengths to ensure every debate, every public comment, every committee hearing, and every vote are streamed, recorded, and archived on our easy-to-use nmlegis.gov website. For years, this site has been the envy of other states because our Legislature chose to invest in an intuitive and robust system under the belief that greater transparency leads to better government. In preparation for this upcoming special legislative session, we’ve expanded the capabilities of this system to accommodate new streaming platforms such as Zoom and WebEx as well as call-in numbers to provide multiple avenues for public comment so no voice goes unheard.
Press access to the Roundhouse also is continuing unabated while adhering to COVID-safe practices. Members of our dedicated New Mexico press corps will still cover the Capitol beat and report the news to the public. As a legislative body, we will work closely with reporters to ensure all call-in phone numbers are included in their stories and broadcasted out for public notice.
New Mexico is hardly alone in enacting emergency measures. In fact, 17 other state Legislatures have undergone actions similar to our own in response to the public health emergency. The list includes states across the ideological spectrum and includes deep-red states like Alaska, Arkansas, and Iowa. That is because this is not a partisan issue; it is a public health issue, and during a public health emergency, it would be a dereliction of duty for state government to not do everything in its power to protect the health of our residents.
Take myself for example. I live in a high-risk household with my 92-year-old mother, immune-compromised daughter, and baby granddaughter, and we have no room for error. If the Legislature decided to conduct a “business as usual” stance towards the session, I would be hard-pressed to perform my duties to my constituents as their elected state representative while also protecting the health and well-being of my family.
The state’s Capitol Roundhouse is a literal petri dish of bacteria and viruses when in session. It would be unfair and dangerous to members of the public who, like myself, not only take their personal health into account, but also the health of their families.
The rule changes will expire upon the conclusion of the special legislative session. But we hope that the innovations we make today, if successful, are with us to stay and will mean greater public participation, engagement, and the end of New Mexicans having to drive three, four or even five hours one-way and in the middle of the workweek to attend a committee hearing and have their voices heard.
For three months New Mexicans have put aside conveniences, leisure activities, and social interactions in order to follow public health orders. Together, we have lowered the virus’ spread rate, protected our seniors and vulnerable populations, and have made hard-fought gains to begin safely reopening. As lawmakers, we will not put at risk those gains and the health of others while taking action to meet the challenges this pandemic has wrought on our communities. The past several months have been the most difficult in recent memory. Let us take some encouragement in knowing that despite the hardships, our resiliency manifests in our ability to innovate and overcome these challenges and, in the process, create something better.
State Rep. Deborah Armstrong represents House District 17 in Albuquerque and serves as the chairwoman of the House, Health, and Human Services Committee and as Vice-Chairwoman to the House Rules Committee.
