Oil and gas revenues comprise $63 billion, two-thirds of New Mexico’s $95 billion gross domestic product. We are lucky to have 30% of the largest oil field in the world in the Permian Basin. Royalties and severance payments now account for more than 50% of total state revenues. The state has over $3 billion more than we forecast just two years ago. How can we make this last?

The Legislative Finance Committee and others are concerned these revenues will decline at some point in the future.

So how can we assure ourselves of continued high state revenue?

John Lonergan is a longtime Santa Fe resident, Harvard MBA, former McKinsey consultant and founder of six companies in health care. He co-founded two venture funds in Silicon Valley in the medical device field.

