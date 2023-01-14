Oil and gas revenues comprise $63 billion, two-thirds of New Mexico’s $95 billion gross domestic product. We are lucky to have 30% of the largest oil field in the world in the Permian Basin. Royalties and severance payments now account for more than 50% of total state revenues. The state has over $3 billion more than we forecast just two years ago. How can we make this last?
The Legislative Finance Committee and others are concerned these revenues will decline at some point in the future.
So how can we assure ourselves of continued high state revenue?
This state simply extracts oil and gas and ships it off to Texas for refining and processing. We sell our oil for about $50 billion, but Texas adds another $50 billion in value to our exported oil through refining and petrochemical processing. Texas gets the jobs and value added, not New Mexico. Adding a petrochemical industrial base could ensure yearly revenues of around $5 billion to New Mexico.
Let’s look at some examples: A single polyethylene plant at world scale uses $350 million per year of ethane but sells its products for over $2 billion. That’s $1,650 million of value added for just one plant. If New Mexico had such a plant, the total in taxes, including wage, sales and income taxes, could total $200 million per year. Similarly, a “scale” ammonia plant uses methane worth about $100 million and sells its products for about $500 million. That’s $400 million in added value that could provide New Mexico with nearly $100 million a year.
The cost to build such plants ranges from $1 billion to $10 billion, paying good wages to as many as 7,000 construction workers over four to five years, plus hundreds of technical employees to operate and maintain each plant thereafter.
Petrochemical plants are concentrated on the Texas and Louisiana coast. There are other reasons why these plants should be located in the oil field in southeastern New Mexico as well.
Located in the New Mexico Permian Basin, the plants would be able to sequester and sell CO2, which could be injected into fields and used for enhanced oil recovery. Waste heat from the plants could be used to treat great volumes of “produced water,” a byproduct of oil production. These plants could produce products that we need, such as “blue” ammonia, needed around the world to enhance agricultural production. Ammonia is in short supply since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war, and farmers are suffering from high prices for their ammonia fertilizers.
Long-term, a New Mexico petrochemical industry could participate in key carbon-reducing production. Plants based in the state can produce “green” hydrogen and “green” ammonia. The latter is useful for transporting hydrogen safely to other parts of the world.
Economically, New Mexico could benefit from the jobs, tax revenue and other benefits from these plants. The location of these plants in New Mexico will help to assure continued high state revenues.
Why should Texas, and not New Mexico, receive such benefits?
John Lonergan is a longtime Santa Fe resident, Harvard MBA, former McKinsey consultant and founder of six companies in health care. He co-founded two venture funds in Silicon Valley in the medical device field.