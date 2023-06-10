You are sitting at dinner with your friends and family, chatting about what you all have seen in the news. When health care comes up, your grandmother furrows her brow, stares at her plate and mentions that she has been struggling with chronic pain and has had no luck in getting a primary care appointment. Apparently, she was told it would be over three months before anyone in the city could see her. You recall reading about the increasing shortages of health care professionals across the state and feel outraged for your grandmother, who needs help.
Lack of access to primary health care is a large and unpropitious problem for New Mexico, and this problem is getting worse every year. In its 2022 annual report, the New Mexico Health Care Workforce Committee described a 30% reduction in the number of practicing primary care providers across the state over a four-year period. From Las Cruces to Santa Fe and everywhere in between, many of us have been dispirited by the difficulty of finding a primary care provider accepting new patients. As a result, many of us have also dealt with the consequences of delayed care.
When examining the national data on these shortages, it is easy to see why so many of us have experienced this. According to the Health Resources and Services Administration, almost every county in New Mexico has at least one Health Professions Shortage Area, and many counties do not have accessible primary care, dental care or mental health care even under better circumstances.
During this year’s state legislative session, health care workforce and delivery bills meant to remedy these issues abounded, and several received the governor’s signature to become law, like Senate Bill 7, which concerned rural health care delivery. Although this is progress, it still feels like noticeable change is years away.
The University of New Mexico-Santa Fe Family Medicine Residency Program has been training family physicians in the community since 1997. These trainees are called “resident physicians” or “residents” — doctors in training who have completed medical school but who have not yet become board certified. Our residents take care of patients at Christus St. Vincent and La Familia Medical Center under the supervision of fully licensed attending physicians, receiving more decision-making autonomy as they advance through their training. Our program has undergone recent expansion to train six residents per year, thanks to enhanced payment rates and grants made possible by progressive legislation and the Human Services Department.
Residency programs in New Mexico have a practical importance in addressing physician shortages because residents tend to practice as board-certified physicians close to where they train and usually in the same state. Therefore, if we train residents in New Mexico, they will likely work in New Mexico in the long term.
Gradually, more residency training programs are appearing in our state, including an upcoming program at El Centro Family Health in Española scheduled to welcome its first class in 2024. For those training family physicians, the programs last for three years, which means every new medical graduate in these programs emerges as a fully licensed family physician in three years’ time.
We are cautiously optimistic that the combination of recent health policy changes and training more residents in our state will begin to move the needle on the availability of primary care providers and timely health care services in our state. Eventually, fewer of us will have the unfortunate experience of dealing with our chronic health conditions on our own for far too long. We ask our fellow community members to support all efforts to increase and enhance training opportunities for residents in our state.
Dr. William “Mac” Bowen is the program director of the University of New Mexico-Santa Fe Family Medicine Residency Program and president of the New Mexico Academy of Family Physicians. Dr. Ashten Duncan, MPH, CPH, is a second-year family medicine resident in the training program.