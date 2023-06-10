You are sitting at dinner with your friends and family, chatting about what you all have seen in the news. When health care comes up, your grandmother furrows her brow, stares at her plate and mentions that she has been struggling with chronic pain and has had no luck in getting a primary care appointment. Apparently, she was told it would be over three months before anyone in the city could see her. You recall reading about the increasing shortages of health care professionals across the state and feel outraged for your grandmother, who needs help.

Lack of access to primary health care is a large and unpropitious problem for New Mexico, and this problem is getting worse every year. In its 2022 annual report, the New Mexico Health Care Workforce Committee described a 30% reduction in the number of practicing primary care providers across the state over a four-year period. From Las Cruces to Santa Fe and everywhere in between, many of us have been dispirited by the difficulty of finding a primary care provider accepting new patients. As a result, many of us have also dealt with the consequences of delayed care.

When examining the national data on these shortages, it is easy to see why so many of us have experienced this. According to the Health Resources and Services Administration, almost every county in New Mexico has at least one Health Professions Shortage Area, and many counties do not have accessible primary care, dental care or mental health care even under better circumstances.

Dr. William “Mac” Bowen is the program director of the University of New Mexico-Santa Fe Family Medicine Residency Program and president of the New Mexico Academy of Family Physicians. Dr. Ashten Duncan, MPH, CPH, is a second-year family medicine resident in the training program.

