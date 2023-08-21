The debate on the proposed high-end home tax has provided some very interesting reading. As a former resident of San Juan County in Washington state, I would like to share information about how the county created programs to assist in solving affordable housing and short-term rental issues.

San Juan County taxes all property sales a small percentage of the sale price. The tax provides funds for a Land Bank to purchase and maintain property for open spaces and affordable housing.

The county requires all short-term rentals to obtain a permit prior to operating as a rental. The permit requires owners to agree to certain safety, noise and renter-conduct requirements. Annual permit fees and business sales taxes are collected with a small percentage of the business tax going to affordable housing.

Ed Lutz is retired and a resident of Santa Fe.

