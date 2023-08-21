The debate on the proposed high-end home tax has provided some very interesting reading. As a former resident of San Juan County in Washington state, I would like to share information about how the county created programs to assist in solving affordable housing and short-term rental issues.
San Juan County taxes all property sales a small percentage of the sale price. The tax provides funds for a Land Bank to purchase and maintain property for open spaces and affordable housing.
The county requires all short-term rentals to obtain a permit prior to operating as a rental. The permit requires owners to agree to certain safety, noise and renter-conduct requirements. Annual permit fees and business sales taxes are collected with a small percentage of the business tax going to affordable housing.
To highlight safety issues, we made an offer on a property in Santa Fe that had been used as a short-term rental with the owner living out of state. The home inspection revealed windows in the two bedrooms could not be opened, some smoke detectors did not work, electrical wiring on the air conditioning did not meet code, an air vent on the roof did not meet code and the radon level was high. Needless to say, we did not purchase this property. We hope this issue was an anomaly, but if there are no safety requirements for short-term rentals, who knows? Apartments are required to meet codes and standards. So are hotels and motels.
During the debate in San Juan County prior to adopting these programs, the real estate groups, short-term rental groups and the county visitor’s bureau presented “the sky is falling” predictions concerning adverse effects on the housing market and tourism. Today both are vibrant and are affected mainly by the economy.
I encourage members of the Santa Fe County Commission and the Santa Fe City Council learn more about programs such as the ones in San Juan County. Do these programs solve the affordable housing and short-term rental issues? No, but they definitely offer steps in the right direction.