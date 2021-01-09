Landseer Management, a local property management company that has been doing business here in Santa Fe for 35 years, was established by Charlie Goodman in 1985.
Originally, the company was a vacation, long-term and commercial management and leasing company. After Goodman’s sons took over the business, they sold off the vacation rental portion.
“As the limited housing options continue to rise within our community, we see a growing demand for long-term rentals,” said Brant Goodman, CEO of Landseer Management. “We are doing what we can to capture long-term rental units for the needs of our local and working population,” said Ryan Goodman, CMO of Landseer Management.
The city’s most recent changes to the short-term rental ordinance — including the citywide maximum of 1,000 residential units — will prohibit many from having short-term rental income from real estate investment property.
Despite the new restrictions, real estate investors should not be discouraged. There are many benefits to long-term leasing — less turnover, less maintenance and less managing, to name a few. And based on Landseer Management’s experience working in both the long-term management and short-term rental businesses, investors receive a lower return on short-term rentals because of the higher turnover costs, maintenance fees and uncontrollable variables.
Things like utility bills, cleaning costs, wear and tear, seasonality of the hospitality industry, and environmental factors like fire seasons and La Niña years quickly add up when calculating the net income year over year. They have also seen that many investors who have transitioned over from short-term rentals to long-term rentals have experienced the relief in recourse.
Based on the recent news from local officials about their diversification efforts to rebuild our economy, Landseer foresees another active year for their commercial business line. If Northern New Mexico ends up acquiring outside businesses similar to the recent economic development initiatives in Albuquerque and Las Cruces, Landseer projects a spike in demand for residential leases. Opportunity, and we’re here to help.
