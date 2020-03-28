I was working as a contract driver for Lyft and other ride-share and food delivery platforms until the beginning of March, and was monitoring the coronavirus news closely because I knew that put me in a risky territory.
I also have a family member who was in New York City during the first huge outbreak who cut her plans short and rushed home to be self-quarantined last week. I remembered that I had qualified to be an Instacart shopper and switched to picking up groceries for Santa Fe residents who are trapped in their houses.
It’s pretty satisfying being part of the efforts to keep people fed and healthy and alive here in Santa Fe. I plan on keeping it up as long as I can or until the National Guard takes over the situation. It’s very strange not being able to be around friends and family or not being able to go to a bar and be social, or see a live show or movie, because that’s pretty much all I have done my entire life as a concert promoter, artist, live music fan and student of the arts.
Sam Haozous lives in Santa Fe.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.