It takes a village to prepare for back-to-school.
Not to kill the summer buzz, but the start of the school year is just around the corner. And that means getting ready — buying school clothes, getting physicals and, of course, purchasing school supplies.
For many families, school supplies are just another cost they can’t cover. That’s why so many organizations are raising money or gathering supplies to help make sure children and teachers have what they need once classes begin. To help out, Communities in Schools is asking for aid in stocking its supply closets for the upcoming year.
It’s part of the group’s mission — to make sure that students have support so they can concentrate on learning. That can range from site coordinators connecting families to social services, sending food home with children who might otherwise go hungry, or — as is happening right now — collecting supplies so children have what they need.
People can either donate cash or buy supplies — many of which are on sale now — to donate. While we support shopping locally, there are links on Amazon detailing what supplies to purchase in case that is easier. (The mailing address for Communities in Schools is 300 Catron St., Suite A, Santa Fe, N.M. 87501).
Supplies will be parceled out to the different site coordinators serving 6,000 children in 11 elementary, middle and high schools.
To start the year, those at Communities in Schools are asking for such basics as paper, notebooks, pens and pencils, hand-held sharpeners, colored pencils, tape, glue sticks, pencil pouches with a zipper, erasers, glue bottles, protractors, markers and scissors. Those who want to contribute financially can click this link, https://www.cisnm.org/donate, or telephone 505-954-1880 for additional information.
For empty nesters, purchasing school supplies and helping a child is a positive way to feel closer to a kid who is off to college or on an adventure. Children can donate parts of their allowance to help those who have less, and we’re sure that office workers will hold drives to gather up supplies.
Santa Fe is a generous place, with an understanding that not all families can afford the basics. When that happens, our community is happy to help out. School won’t start until August, but preparation starts now.
A child with the supplies she needs, with no worries about getting in trouble for not having a pencil or paper, is one who will do better in school. Together, we can make sure all children have that security, whether by donating to Communities in Schools or to another worthy organization supporting public education.