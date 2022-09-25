New Mexico may be the Land of Enchantment, but we could be doing far more to make our state the land of opportunity. For decades, policymakers, business leaders, educators and advocates for economic and social justice have struggled, largely in vain, to position New Mexico as a great place to do business and create living-wage jobs.

State and local taxpayers have invested hundreds of millions into marketing campaigns, tax breaks, capital improvement grants and other development incentives targeted at industry. Why then, after so much effort and expense, do we still rank dead last on so many indicators of economic and social well-being? The answer is simple — short-term business enticements are no substitute for the long-term investments in our children’s education that we should have been making all along.

Targeted tax breaks make a difference at the margin — when a firm is trying to decide between New Mexico and Colorado; but they don’t help at all if New Mexico’s limited workforce and poor educational outcomes mean we never make the final cut.

Kelly O’Donnell, Ph.D. is an economist and public finance expert specializing in the critical intersection between economic development and social policy.

