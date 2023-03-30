I am a member of the Santa Fe chapter of RESULTS, a national anti-poverty advocacy group, working globally and domestically, with two other New Mexico chapters in Albuquerque and Las Cruces. Domestically, our efforts normally focus on working through our congressional delegation (who are most supportive) to pass federal legislation to address poverty issues, such as broadening the SNAP food stamp program, extending the Child Tax Credit program, increasing the number of Housing Choice Vouchers or enacting an eviction moratorium, all of which occurred as part of the COVID-19 relief legislation.

RESULTS sees housing instability as a major factor in driving families into poverty. Low-income families are faced on a monthly basis with the choice of paying rent, buying food, purchasing medications or buying gas to get to work (most of these families have at least one member working). A large number of New Mexicans face these problems.

Over 23% of children in New Mexico live in poverty; 45% of New Mexican renter families pay more than 30% of their income on housing. Paying more than 30% results in problems with food and medication affordability.

Robert H. Lurcott is a retired urban planner who has lived in Santa Fe for 10 years and is a member of RESULTS Santa Fe. 