I am a member of the Santa Fe chapter of RESULTS, a national anti-poverty advocacy group, working globally and domestically, with two other New Mexico chapters in Albuquerque and Las Cruces. Domestically, our efforts normally focus on working through our congressional delegation (who are most supportive) to pass federal legislation to address poverty issues, such as broadening the SNAP food stamp program, extending the Child Tax Credit program, increasing the number of Housing Choice Vouchers or enacting an eviction moratorium, all of which occurred as part of the COVID-19 relief legislation.
RESULTS sees housing instability as a major factor in driving families into poverty. Low-income families are faced on a monthly basis with the choice of paying rent, buying food, purchasing medications or buying gas to get to work (most of these families have at least one member working). A large number of New Mexicans face these problems.
Over 23% of children in New Mexico live in poverty; 45% of New Mexican renter families pay more than 30% of their income on housing. Paying more than 30% results in problems with food and medication affordability.
With the termination of the COVID-19 relief program, things will be getting worse for low-income families. We are not confident any congressional action on these issues will occur in the next two years.
But help is emerging from New Mexico state government.
In the blizzard of bills passed in the closing days of the legislative session, and in what TheNew Mexican described as the sprawling $9.6 billion budget, is a set of program allocations designed to address our affordable housing and homelessness issues. They are mostly invisible because they are in the form of increased funding or program activity extensions in existing line items in a number of departments and agencies. They were first outlined together in a release early in the session as the governor's New Mexico Housing Initiative.
Some of the programs would be carried out by working with local governments and developers to provide stimulus for the development of housing units, including the Housing and Development and Rehabilitation Fund, as well as a program to encourage the updating and streamlining of local development and zoning regulations.
Other programs provide direct assistance to low-income families with down payment assistance, weatherization subsidies and support for rehabilitating vacant or foreclosed single-family homes. One is aimed at encouraging landlords to accept housing vouchers through risk mitigation. Additional programs are aimed at addressing homelessness, including Casa Connection grants to communities to provide emergency shelter facilities and mobile response teams to get people experiencing homelessness into shelters or housing.
The Legislature funded these efforts at about a $70 million level in this year's budget. When the programs get up and running, additional funding will be necessary to have a major impact, but this is a very good start.
It is good sport at this time in the governmental process to criticize the outcomes. The governor and the Legislature deserve credit for stepping up in a timely manner to commit the state to address a vexing set of problems facing very vulnerable New Mexicans.
Robert H. Lurcott is a retired urban planner who has lived in Santa Fe for 10 years and is a member of RESULTS Santa Fe.