New Mexico’s students ended their school year last spring just days after the tragic mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. They are returning to school this month shortly after the arrest of a suspect in the shootings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque.

Gun violence has risen to the forefront of public consciousness, with much of the conversation understandably focused on regulation. Regrettably, far less thought has been given to the mental health impact on the survivors, especially the children.

The consequences of gun violence affect children, families, and communities in many ways. An estimated 3 million children witness a shooting each year. Firearms are the leading cause of death for children and teens. In response to these frightening statistics, much of the public conversation has focused on legislation to limit the easy access to guns. Often lost in that debate, however, is another immediate crisis. We must address the social, emotional, and mental health impacts on those who have been traumatized by gun violence and overexposure to violence, especially children.

