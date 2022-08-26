New Mexico’s students ended their school year last spring just days after the tragic mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. They are returning to school this month shortly after the arrest of a suspect in the shootings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque.
Gun violence has risen to the forefront of public consciousness, with much of the conversation understandably focused on regulation. Regrettably, far less thought has been given to the mental health impact on the survivors, especially the children.
The consequences of gun violence affect children, families, and communities in many ways. An estimated 3 million children witness a shooting each year. Firearms are the leading cause of death for children and teens. In response to these frightening statistics, much of the public conversation has focused on legislation to limit the easy access to guns. Often lost in that debate, however, is another immediate crisis. We must address the social, emotional, and mental health impacts on those who have been traumatized by gun violence and overexposure to violence, especially children.
We are seeing more and more children struggling with mental health issues. Addressing these needs, especially in young children, is not easy. For starters, we have a critical shortage of mental health professionals, so care is not always accessible nor is it often affordable. And yet, we have a shared responsibility to ensure the safety and well-being of the children and youth in our communities.
Children don’t often learn to talk about their feelings. Too frequently, the emotions of fear, anger, and guilt are displayed in aggressive or violent behavior both at home and in social situations. Our responsibility as community members is to understand the role that chronic trauma plays on the developing brain. Because the brain is growing rapidly in children under the age of 5, it is especially vulnerable to traumatic events or toxic stress.
We must reduce the number of children and youth that are exposed to domestic or public violence, especially gun violence. That task can feel very daunting, but there are other ways in which almost everyone can take part to reduce our collective trauma.
• Limit (or eliminate) the time young children spend watching the news, playing violent games, or watching violence on television.
• Teach young children to understand their feelings, name and express those feelings in appropriate ways, thus learning to regulate their emotions.
• Teach children conflict-resolution or demonstrate problem-solving skills that are non-violent.
• If you are an employer, explore workplace policies that support families’ ability to support their kids (livable wages, predictable work hours, etc.) as well as creating a safe, stress-free space for employees to engage in self-care.
• Parents can learn about positive child-rearing and take part in free, universal home visiting services available to all families of young children in New Mexico.
• Teachers should welcome the opportunity to learn about trauma-informed care, a practice whose focus is on understanding the role that trauma plays on families, communities, and young children especially, to help guide their teaching.
Preventing children’s exposure to violence is no longer the sole responsibility parents or guardians. It has become the responsibility of grandparents, teachers, social workers, clergy, policymakers, public figures, as well as all community members. Together, we can make a greater, positive impact on the lives of children so that they are successful, life-long learners and able to form strong healthy relationships.
Anna Marie Garcia M. Ed is LANL Foundation’s vice president of Early Childhood Education.