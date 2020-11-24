The Pecos Valley, which contains the Tererro Mine remediation site, is an area sacred to our people. This land still is recovering from irresponsible mining operations in the 1990s that contaminated the Pecos River, causing over 90,000 fish to be killed and around $36 million spent on remediation. Today, the valley continues to be targeted for exploratory mining operations and existing toxic mine pollution continues to threaten wildlife habitats, our waterways and cultural sacred sites. We need to make a unified stand now.
Thus far, the U.S. Forest Service in Santa Fe has received over 2,500 comments on their scoping report, a true testament to community interest and support for Pecos and its historic and cultural significance. That doesn’t include the support and review letters submitted by other organizations involved.
The hard rock mining industry is governed by legislation that hasn’t been updated since 1872, when mining was done on a vastly smaller scale compared to today. Some laws have changed to give tribal communities a seat at the table in decision-making, but not nearly enough. Under this outdated law, mining companies have no legal obligation to pay for reclamation or remediation, and can extract minerals from our lands without paying federal royalties. That places the burden of cleanup on states and tribal communities. The exploratory drills include up to 30 holes in an area of five to seven acres, and the estimated amount of water needed for the project would be 977,500 gallons, using existing well water, according to Santa Fe National Forest geologist Larry Gore.
We’ve seen the impact of mine pollution all over the West, from the 2015 Gold King Mine spill in Silverton, Colo., to the decades of acid mine drainage at Montana's Zortman-Landusky mine near the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation. This pollution devastates public water systems, poisons wildlife, negatively disrupts local economies and contaminates sacred sites — and cleanup is all too often a decades-long process.
The State of New Mexico is fortunate to have committed leaders like U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich, who has spoken out on the need to hold the mining industry accountable. The legislation he has introduced is intended to protect the Pecos Valley and its people. Our vision is to save the existing natural balance between the forest land and the clean mountain waters that flow and not wait decades for the land to heal if the drilling moves forward.
As the holder of the Abraham Lincoln cane and the State of New Mexico cane for the Pueblo of Jemez, recognizing a government to government relationship, I urge Congress to support Sen. Heinrich’s legislation — S. 4599, the Pecos Watershed Protection Act. This is another great step forward to ensure a healthy ecosystem for the Pecos Valley and the people who call it home, as is the resolution of support for 1872 Mining Law reforms that the All Pueblo Council of Governors passed earlier this year. If our federal leaders support these necessary reforms and legislation, we have a fighting chance to protect the people and cultural heritage of Pecos and ensure a clean healthy ecosystem for generations to come.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.