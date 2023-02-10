U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich of New Mexico recently took action to protect our nation’s deer, moose and elk by authoring and supporting the Chronic Wasting Disease Research and Management Act. Through the hard work of Sen. Heinrich, Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., and a bipartisan group of representatives, this bill passed the Congress in late December as part of the omnibus appropriations bill and was signed into law by the president.
Sen. Heinrich has been a strong supporter of the sportsmen’s agenda in his 10 years in the Senate and the two terms he served in the U.S. House of Representatives. He is an avid hunter and angler and values the important lessons and experiences people gain from being outdoors. He has consistently represented the interests of sportsmen and women to promote conservation and expand access to public lands and waters. Like me, he values the importance of healthy lands and waters — whether to deer or dove hunt, or to grow the food and fiber that sustain our economy. Throughout his time in both chambers of Congress, he has consistently worked to protect native wildlife and our nation’s recreational economy dependent on native wildlife.
His legislation will increase both research and management of chronic wasting disease, which has been identified in 30 states including New Mexico and has the potential to negatively affect recreational hunting, outdoor tourism, local businesses, farms and ecosystems. Chronic wasting disease is a neurological disorder in the deer family, similar to “mad cow disease,” which is highly contagious and always fatal.
The recently enacted bill authorizes a program administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to support research and management of chronic wasting disease through USDA cooperative agreements with state and tribal wildlife agencies and agriculture departments. It also directs the USDA to improve its certification program for captive deer, which is intended to control the spread of the disease from these facilities.
Deer are by far the most pursued game animal in North America — more than 8 of every 10 hunters hunt deer every year. Chronic wasting disease threatens entire ecosystems across the country, as well as the robust outdoor recreation economies supported by healthy wildlife populations. A report by Southwick Associates for the Sportsmen’s Alliance Foundation found that hunters contributed $206 million in direct retail sales and supported 2,500 jobs in New Mexico in 2020.
I commend Sen. Heinrich for his leadership that resulted in the passing of this critical legislation that will secure the future of deer, and our deer hunting heritage.
James L. Cummins is president of the Boone and Crockett Club. It is the oldest conservation organization in North America, founded in 1887 by Theodore Roosevelt. It led the way in creating the National Forest System, National Park System, National Wildlife Refuge System, and federal agencies to oversee them; a system of state wildlife agencies, especially their funding and modern-day game laws; a system of wildlife research based on science; and programs for the conservation of private lands.