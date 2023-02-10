U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich of New Mexico recently took action to protect our nation’s deer, moose and elk by authoring and supporting the Chronic Wasting Disease Research and Management Act. Through the hard work of Sen. Heinrich, Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., and a bipartisan group of representatives, this bill passed the Congress in late December as part of the omnibus appropriations bill and was signed into law by the president.

Sen. Heinrich has been a strong supporter of the sportsmen’s agenda in his 10 years in the Senate and the two terms he served in the U.S. House of Representatives. He is an avid hunter and angler and values the important lessons and experiences people gain from being outdoors. He has consistently represented the interests of sportsmen and women to promote conservation and expand access to public lands and waters. Like me, he values the importance of healthy lands and waters — whether to deer or dove hunt, or to grow the food and fiber that sustain our economy. Throughout his time in both chambers of Congress, he has consistently worked to protect native wildlife and our nation’s recreational economy dependent on native wildlife.

His legislation will increase both research and management of chronic wasting disease, which has been identified in 30 states including New Mexico and has the potential to negatively affect recreational hunting, outdoor tourism, local businesses, farms and ecosystems. Chronic wasting disease is a neurological disorder in the deer family, similar to “mad cow disease,” which is highly contagious and always fatal.

