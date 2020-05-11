As New Mexicans, we treasure our opportunities to hunt, fish, recreate and work on public lands throughout the state. We understand the importance of federal land management decisions and how they impact the health and sustainability of wildlife habitat.
Now more than ever, the recreation that our state’s public lands offer is even more important, as many of us are staying home as much as possible amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The situation is especially dire on the Navajo Reservation and elsewhere in the Four Corners area, including the lands surrounding Chaco Culture National Historical Park. State, local and tribal governments, as well as residents and businesses across the state, are working to respond to this unprecedented public health emergency.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has declared a state of emergency and directed all nonessential businesses and schools to remain closed in addition to prohibiting public gatherings. This rightfully includes public meetings where people can provide input on resource management plans, like the one impacting the Greater Chaco landscape.
Against the reality of that crisis, however, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs are still moving forward with a public comment period without public meetings on the Mancos-Gallup Draft Resource Area Plan Amendment and Environmental Impact Statement, which includes the lands in the Greater Chaco Canyon landscape.
The resource management plan will address how the lands within the planning area will be managed for the next 20 to 30 years. While this pandemic is ongoing and unfortunately growing in intensity, people and government agencies aren’t able to devote adequate resources to analyzing and commenting on this plan and on its potential impacts on the critically important area surrounding Chaco Canyon.
It’s impossible to overstate the cultural, religious and historical importance of the Chaco Canyon area, not only for New Mexicans but for our nation and indeed all humanity. The area holds important spiritual significance to many Native Americans. Many tribes throughout the Four Corners area consider the region their traditional homelands.
The area holds thousands of artifacts and archaeological sites — many of which have yet to be identified and studied. Its continuing significance is recognized by the designation of lands there not only as a national historical park but also as a World Heritage property. Simply put, there’s absolutely no room for error in managing the irreplaceable federal lands and resources in that area.
There are also several important deer migration corridors in the planning area used by the Rosa Mesa and Crow Mesa herds. Due to large-scale oil and gas development in the planning area, we are concerned with the impacts to the wildlife that depend on those migration corridors for survival.
It’s imperative that members of tribal nations, concerned people and sportsmen and women all have opportunities to raise concerns and ask questions about the plan during public meetings. Public meetings offer invaluable ways to engage with BLM staff around these issues, leading to more informed and and detailed comments that help BLM planners draft a more comprehensive final plan.
It is not safe to hold public meetings. The New Mexico Wildlife Federation and other conservation organizations stand with Native American leaders, the New Mexico congressional delegation, our Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department and many others who have called for the extension of the public comment period. We strongly urge the BLM to postpone the joint Mancos-Gallup Draft Resource Area Plan Amendment and Environmental Impact Statement until the COVID-19 crisis has passed.
