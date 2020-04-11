There is a message that is broadcast by the empty Plaza of Santa Fe, where smiling friends would ordinarily be giving and receiving world-class hugs, and their dogs would be sitting proudly receiving pats by passersby.
There is a message in the empty libraries of Santa Fe, where treasures (books) are ordinarily discovered by readers of every age, every race and every religion, and where librarians respect the homeless because librarians believe we are all equal.
There is a message in the empty classrooms of Santa Fe Public Schools, where teachers who could make more money elsewhere just happen to stay because they care about every child’s education. Some teachers even prefer to teach the man-child creature known as a seventh-grade boy.
There is a message in the Roundhouse, which is closed to the public, and where the governor invested many years as head of the state Health Department, and was the best possible person to be in charge when the coronavirus made its way to the Land of Enchantment.
There is a message among the customers of Sam’s Club and Walmart, where shoppers politely stay 6 feet apart while buying food for their families. And there is a message at closed restaurants, where carryout orders might help the staff to provide for their children.
There is a strong message provided by the hospitals of Santa Fe, which can never close because the work they do is necessary, and where the brave, dedicated health professionals treat patients suffering from COVID-19 because they want to keep them alive.
There is a message in the empty churches, synagogues, mosques and every place of worship, whose leaders care about preventing their worshipers from crowding together during a time when even people with no symptoms of COVID-19 may be shedding the coronavirus.
There is a message in every mask worn outside the home, whether it is a professionally made N95 mask, a white cotton mask, a bandanna like cowboys wear or even a snorkeling mask that was obviously made for underwater swimming.
The message is the same from every institution and for every mask. It is a silent message that rises above petty politics and ugly prejudices. It says, “We respect ourselves and want to protect ourselves and our loved ones from the virus, and we respect the strangers we will never meet and we do not want them to get the virus either, including you, the reader.”
