Farmers markets are often perceived as elitist. “The prices!” many say. “They’re so high! Only rich people can afford food there!” But in fact, the Santa Fe Farmers Market Institute — the nonprofit that supports the Santa Fe Farmers Market by providing it with a permanent home and a professional development programs for farmers — invests substantially in making fresh, local food accessible to low-income members of our community.

Why does the institute do this? Because good health begins with nutritious food, and the most nutritious food is locally grown and fresh from the field. Eating it should not be limited to the rich but accessible to all.

How does the institute do this? It administers, through a debit card and token system, the purchases of people in the federally funded Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program along with Double Up Food Bucks, which matches SNAP purchases dollar for dollar, doubling buying power. The institute also administers a “Fresh Rx” program, which addresses diet-related illnesses. Participating medical providers write prescriptions for patients to redeem for tokens and buy fresh produce.

Pam Walker has been a local farm and food activist for 25 years. She serves as vice chair of the Santa Fe Farmers Market Board of Directors.