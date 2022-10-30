It’s depressing. Health costs are rising — impacting patients, employers, providers and the state budget. What can be done?
The Health Security for New Mexicans Campaign, a diverse coalition of 170 organizations and thousands of New Mexicans, has developed a homegrown solution. The Health Security Act would enable New Mexico to create its own health plan that guarantees comprehensive coverage and freedom of choice of provider (no more networks) for most residents.
Three independent studies have concluded this plan would dramatically slow health care cost increases, and that is due to more than the advantage of large enrollment numbers. There are countries, even small ones, that guarantee health coverage, spend far less than the United States and have better health results. How do they do it?
• Standardized health professional payment systems. (Instead of 20 different fees for the same procedure.)
• Set budgets (global budgets) for hospitals, providing a secure revenue source. (No more pages of inexplicable charges. No surprise bills.)
• A program that negotiates drug prices.
• IT systems that provide a patient’s medical history wherever they receive care.
• One set of comprehensive covered services. (Easier for patients, health professionals and hospitals.)
Surely, addressing these areas is critical to solving our health crisis.
What is New Mexico doing?
In 2021, the Legislature allocated funding to the Office of Superintendent of Insurance to oversee the design of the Health Security Plan.
The Health Security Act, which sets out guidelines for the plan, does not provide the details about how it will work. This is the purpose of the design process.
In 2022, more funds — close to $800,000 — were allocated to the Office of Superintendent of Insurance to continue working on health security policy solutions.
In May, Sen. Jerry Ortiz y Pino and Rep. Dayan Hochman-Vigil shared with Insurance Superintendent Russell Toal a list of six topics we and our legislative sponsors identified as critical to addressing rising costs. They seemed acceptable to Toal. They included conducting a cost analysis of the privatized Medicaid managed care program; gathering annual New Mexico health expenditure data to evaluate the cost impact of any new policies that are implemented; and developing a global budget program for hospitals, a standardized payment system for health professionals, a program that lowers drug costs and an inter-operational IT system.
Based on public statements by Toal and Human Services Secretary David Scrase, the administration is focusing on ensuring that more New Mexicans are able to receive coverage through Medicaid and beWellnm.
While important, covering more people will not address the key systemic problems of why costs (and premiums) are rising. It will not result in simplifying a complex system that frustrates providers and patients alike. Moreover, focusing on current health care access issues should not preclude simultaneously moving ahead with long-term systemic solutions.
Last year, the Office of Superintendent of Insurance did an excellent job of hiring experts whose reports options that should be pursued during this second year of design. Unfortunately, there has been almost no discernible action on five of the six priority topics. (A request for proposals for a global budgeting study was finally released Sept. 30.)
New Mexico cannot afford to continue on the path of patching up a flawed system. Interim solutions are important, but costs will continue to rise unless we establish policies that enable us to take control of what has become an out-of-control system.
The design process provides an incredible opportunity for New Mexico to come up with a coordinated solution that will work for our state and our residents.
Let candidates know they need to support the Health Security Plan design process.
Mary Feldblum is executive director, Health Security for New Mexicans Campaign. Learn more at nmhealthsecurity.org.