It’s depressing. Health costs are rising — impacting patients, employers, providers and the state budget. What can be done?

The Health Security for New Mexicans Campaign, a diverse coalition of 170 organizations and thousands of New Mexicans, has developed a homegrown solution. The Health Security Act would enable New Mexico to create its own health plan that guarantees comprehensive coverage and freedom of choice of provider (no more networks) for most residents.

Three independent studies have concluded this plan would dramatically slow health care cost increases, and that is due to more than the advantage of large enrollment numbers. There are countries, even small ones, that guarantee health coverage, spend far less than the United States and have better health results. How do they do it?

Mary Feldblum is executive director, Health Security for New Mexicans Campaign. Learn more at nmhealthsecurity.org.

