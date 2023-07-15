Back-to-back days of debilitating heat. We all feel it. Even worse, this record-breaking stretch of dangerous heat is just another sign that our way of life, and the health of all New Mexicans, is under threat. Extreme heat contributes to numerous life-threatening health problems, including heatstroke, dehydration, increased risk of heart attacks, respiratory difficulties and more.

In New Mexico, between 2009 and 2020, heat-related emergency department visits doubled and heat hospitalizations quadrupled. Our elders and children are suffering disproportionately. Pregnant women exposed to extreme heat are more likely to have stillbirths or preterm births. Young children and senior citizens are at increased risk of deadly heat stroke as they are less able to physically cope with high temperatures.

Year-after-year record-breaking high temperatures, historic wildfires and worsening drought are increasing concern among health professionals. No longer is climate change a distant threat. It is pushing our already fragile health care and social support systems to their limit, as we witness an alarming rise in climate-related illnesses and injuries, mental health stress and loss of livelihoods.

Dr. Paul Charlton, Nathaniel Matthews-Trigg, MPH, CEM, and Shelley Mann-Lev, MPH, are all New Mexico health professionals.

Recommended for you