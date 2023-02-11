As front-line workers during the pandemic, educators have continued to put their health on the line in service to New Mexico students and families, despite rising health insurance premiums that have diminished their ability to afford health care for themselves and their families.

House Bill 102, a bill now before the Legislature, would bring us a great deal closer to rectifying this wrong by largely eliminating health care premium costs for educators in our state. The bill would require school districts cover 100% of the cost of health insurance premiums up to $10,000, and at least 60% of the cost greater than $10,000.

This bill, coupled with increased funding in Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s proposed budget for the 2023 legislative session, would bring individual, two-party and family insurance rates down to an affordable level for all education employees serviced by the New Mexico Public Schools Insurance Authority and Albuquerque Public Schools, from classroom teachers to educational assistants, cafeteria workers, custodial staff and bus drivers.

Mary Parr-Sánchez is a former middle school social studies teacher and the 98th president of National Education Association-New Mexico, the recognized advocate for students, public education and public education employees. NEA-NM is a state affiliate of the NEA.

