As our community continues to grapple with the aftermath of the destruction of the obelisk on the Santa Fe Plaza and the prosecution of those responsible, it is important to remember just what was lost on that day. We lost the obelisk, of course, which pleases some and angers others. But more than that, we lost the opportunity for democratic reconciliation.
The destruction of the obelisk subverted the legal mechanisms that allow each of us as equal community members to advocate for our positions. Those who rejoice in the obelisk’s destruction should recognize that other gatherings of people who wish to force their will upon the rest of us may have different values. Once we open the door to vigilanteism and criminality to achieve our own ends, we should not be surprised when those who disagree with us resort to the same tactics.
To be clear, there are times in a democracy when subverting the political system may be justified. In cases when political power is deeply corrupted or hegemonic and democracy is fundamentally broken, there may be no other option but to resort to violence and criminality. I suspect many supporters of the obelisk’s destruction believe they were fighting this kind of battle against entrenched historical racism, and that only undemocratic, criminal action could move us forward. But this was demonstrably not the case.
The mayor of Santa Fe himself advocated for the removal of the obelisk and in fact attempted, unsuccessfully, to do so. The governor wanted it removed as well. The Entrada during Fiesta de Santa Fe was dropped only a few years ago in a clear win for those advocating for greater awareness of Native history. That change to Fiesta showed clearly that working within the norms of democratic politics can yield results. Those who advocated for the obelisk’s removal were not a fringe minority group who could justify criminal action as an undesirable but necessary stand against an intractable political power. On the contrary, those in favor of removal had powerful allies at the top of city and state government, as well as a strong cultural momentum on their side.
The people who destroyed the obelisk had several options for achieving their goal. They could have worked through the channels of government, petitioning the mayor and City Council directly. They could have protested peacefully, advertising their concerns to the public and building a broad coalition in order to put pressure on city officials. These paths take determination, patience, self-sacrifice and humility. They acknowledge and appreciate the fact that no matter how strongly you feel about an issue, there are many other people in your community whose perspectives matter no less than yours. The people who tore down the obelisk chose instead the most expedient option. No doubt they felt righteous in doing so. But if history has taught us anything, it is that the passion of righteousness can be used for both noble and ignoble ends. The path of democratic change is slower, agonizingly slow sometimes, but the changes to society are more fundamental and longer lasting.
Did the obelisk primarily commemorate Union soldiers who fought for racial justice or soldiers who contributed to the genocide of Native peoples? Should controversial monuments be torn down to reflect our modern values or retained as symbols of our history and markers of how we have changed? Should we have simply removed the plaque and kept the obelisk? We can disagree over these questions and believe strongly that the other side is wrong. But we should not allow our passions over any one issue to distract us from our higher obligation to the democratic process through which these issues get resolved. It is the fundamental role of citizens in a liberal democracy to foster a political culture and sustain political institutions that allow us to disagree over divisive issues without tearing our communities apart.
Going forward, the best way to heal the rift this action has created in our community is for those groups and individuals who have publicly advocated for the obelisk’s removal to come forward and strongly condemn the way in which it was removed. Demonstrate that although we will have strong disagreements over our city’s history, traditions and symbols, that we can still stand united on the principles of democratic politics.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.