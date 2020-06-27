Our dear friend and colleague, Edward Dunaway, 42, of Alcalde passed away June 8.
We are a physician and a physician assistant working in Northern New Mexico. Often, when people think of health care, the focus is on providers, not on the other people working to take care of patients. Edward was a community health worker. We want the world to know about our Edward — the difference he made in the lives of ordinary Northern New Mexicans, many who would not be alive without him. Edward helped people get into treatment for substance-use disorders and hepatitis C.
For years, he was the person those who struggled with these disorders could turn to. Edward could not fill up his tank with gas or pick up groceries at his local Walmart without someone asking him for help. And he would never turn a deaf ear. On anyone.
We worked together at El Centro Family Health in Española. Edward was the first community health worker in New Mexico to be paired with a provider to provide hepatitis C and addiction medicine services to the community. Community health workers are from the community and provide basic education about diseases. He taught hundreds of patients about using naloxone for an overdose, the importance of clean needles and never using alone, and avoiding infections like hepatitis C and HIV.
This model of pairing a community health worker with a clinical provider was created under the auspices of UNM/Project ECHO, now an international program devoted to addressing the needs of the most vulnerable populations by equipping communities with the right knowledge at the right place, at the right time.
Edward touched so many lives through his work. He always offered his help without judgment, giving freely and kindly of his time, going the extra mile for every patient, often squeezing an extra two or three into the schedule to avoid another unnecessary overdose in the community. He came to work greeting everyone as if he hadn’t seen them in ages. His love for his work was palpable, and he was so proud when he witnessed patient successes, like the birth of healthy babies to mothers who previously struggled with opiate-use disorder.
He traveled from clinic to clinic, helping each of us, from Española to Truchas, then to school-based health, back to Española. He presented cases with us to Project ECHO to find the best mode of treatment for the most challenging. This young man without a college degree moved mountains to get patients the help they not only needed but deserved — he kept waiting lists for buprenorphine treatment and would call folks the minute there was an opening. He helped to assure that patients were not without medication, that they understood not to miss an appointment and the critical nature of their laboratory testing. He was patient and kind, understanding and wise; to the community, to our world, he was a beloved treasure. We will miss him dearly.
