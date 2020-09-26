“A false witness shall be punished, and a liar shall be caught.” (Proverbs 19:9).
What do these theories have in common?
- Barack Obama’s Hawaiian birth claim is a hoax.
- Global warming is a Chinese hoax.
- James Comey’s claim that President Donald Trump asked him to drop the Michael Flynn investigation is a hoax.
- Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian collusion in the 2016 presidential election is a hoax.
- Reports of unsanitary conditions at border child detention centers are a hoax.
- The sexual misconduct allegations against Trump by Stormy Daniels, Karen McDougal and others are hoaxes.
- The U.S. House of Representatives’ Trump impeachment charges are a Democratic hoax.
- The hangman’s noose in Bubba Wallace’s garage at the Talladega Raceway is a hoax.
- Reports about the dangers of the spread of the coronavirus are a fake news hoax.
- Reports that Russia paid the Taliban bounties for U.S. troops are a hoax.
- Jeffrey Goldberg’s “losers” and “suckers” story in The Atlantic is a hoax.
To no one’s surprise, these claims crying hoax were either created or promoted by Trump. His use of the word “hoax” is an immediate cue to discerning listeners that he is preparing to distort, mislead or outright lie about something. Trump’s proclivity for untruths has resulted in the growth of a very substantial fact-checking industry.
For example, Daniel Dale, a CNN correspondent, reports solely on Trump’s lies, distortions and false claims. And, in a recently published book (Donald Trump and His Assault on the Truth: The President’s Falsehoods, Misleading Claims and Flat-Out Lies), the fact-checking staffers of the Washington Post document over 16,000 false statements the president has made since he was inaugurated.
When John Lovitz’s Saturday Night Live character, Tommy Flanagan, the Pathological Liar, told one whopper after another to impress a girl, it was funny because it reminded us of someone we knew. However, when the president of the United States has done this more than 16,000 times in less than four years, it tells me our country is in serious trouble. Trump is not some guy down the street. He is a real-life pathological liar who is destroying our government’s credibility, both at home and abroad. It is extremely troubling that in spite of what has proven to be true, 43 percent of our citizens still back this man.
Hopefully, as more and more factual revelations about Trump (like Bob Woodward’s book, Rage) come out in the weeks before the election, voters will distinguish fact from fiction when bombarded by the tweets, political ads, news conferences, political rallies, and network television and cable broadcasts. And at the end of the day, they will be able to conclude as U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has concluded, “The fact is, the President himself is a hoax.”
