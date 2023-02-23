As former public officials committed to promoting democracy and voter access, we urge support for House Bill 4, the New Mexico Voting Rights Act. One of the many excellent features of this legislation is the improved access to ballots, particularly for rural, tribal and underrepresented communities.

Currently, New Mexico voters may vote absentee without needing to provide an excuse. However, there is an increasing movement in states with “no excuse, absentee ballots” to allow “single sign up” or “permanent-absentee” provisions, whereby voters can opt in to that model for all elections, without having to request mailed ballots over and over.

Seven states provide this opt in permanent-absentee option. Eight other states plus the District of Columbia go a step further, automatically sending a vote-at-home ballot for each election to all registered voters, who can then mail or drop it off at secure locations.

Alissa Keny-Guyer is a former Oregon legislator who moved to Santa Fe in 2021. Phil Keisling served as an Oregon legislator and secretary of state, and is founder and chair of the National Vote at Home Institute. Visit voteathome.org for more information.