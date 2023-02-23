As former public officials committed to promoting democracy and voter access, we urge support for House Bill 4, the New Mexico Voting Rights Act. One of the many excellent features of this legislation is the improved access to ballots, particularly for rural, tribal and underrepresented communities.
Currently, New Mexico voters may vote absentee without needing to provide an excuse. However, there is an increasing movement in states with “no excuse, absentee ballots” to allow “single sign up” or “permanent-absentee” provisions, whereby voters can opt in to that model for all elections, without having to request mailed ballots over and over.
Seven states provide this opt in permanent-absentee option. Eight other states plus the District of Columbia go a step further, automatically sending a vote-at-home ballot for each election to all registered voters, who can then mail or drop it off at secure locations.
Both the opt in permanent-absentee and universal vote-at-home systems are a huge convenience for voters, who don’t have to remember to sign up for absentee ballots for each election. There is also a cost savings when public officials don’t have to process absentee ballot requests from many of the same voters, election after election, year after year.
Most importantly, improving access to ballots increases voter participation.
Oregon legislators, for instance, adopted an opt in permanent-absentee ballot in 1995. Oregon voters then adopted a universal vote-at-home system by a 2-to-1 popular vote margin in 1998. Oregon legislators also adopted an opt out "automatic voter registration" based on Department of Motor Vehicle transactions in 2015 — like the one proposed in New Mexico’s HB 4.
The combination of registering as many people as possible — and then mailing each of them a ballot — led Oregon to be rated as the No. 1 easiest state to vote in 2022, followed by Washington state and Vermont with similar systems. New Mexico was 21st.
As a result, in the 2020 general election, 75.5% of eligible Oregon voters cast ballots, compared to 61.3% of eligible New Mexico voters. In the 2022 general election, during a midterm when voter turnout typically decreases, 62.4% of eligible Oregon voters cast ballots — the highest turnout in the nation. Only 46.7% of eligible New Mexico voters cast ballots in 2022 (a rate similar to the national average) — leaving out over half of eligible voters.
Fraud involving mailed ballots in Oregon has been a nonissue. While there were 108 allegations of fraud in Oregon’s 2020 election — out of 2.4 million votes cast — after investigations, only one case was referred to the Oregon Department of Justice.
While it’s unlikely more states will adopt the vote-at-home model in 2023, many other states in addition to New Mexico — including Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota and Rhode Island — are looking to adopt a permanent absentee law. In November, Michigan voters overwhelmingly approved Proposition 2, which also included this key provision.
HB 4 has common-sense measures to further strengthen New Mexico’s election system and boost voter participation. This bill will give more New Mexicans a stronger voice in their democracy — and we urge the Legislature to pass it.
Alissa Keny-Guyer is a former Oregon legislator who moved to Santa Fe in 2021. Phil Keisling served as an Oregon legislator and secretary of state, and is founder and chair of the National Vote at Home Institute. Visit voteathome.org for more information.